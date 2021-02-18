#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines logs 1,744 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises past 555,000
Health workers participate in a simulation for COVID-19 vaccination in The Medical City in Pasig City on February 18, 2021.
Philippines logs 1,744 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises past 555,000

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2021 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported that 1,744 more people contracted COVID-19 in the Philippines, pushing the caseload to 555,163 on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 31,115 or 5.6% are active, latest figures showed. 

At least 512,375 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the country after the department recorded 412 additional recoveries.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 11,673 with 96 more patients succumbing to the respiratory illness.

 

 

What’s new today?

  • Voting 9-8, Metro Manila mayors agreed to recommend to the national government that the capital region be placed under modified general community quarantine beginning March.
  • Rabindra Abeyasinghe, World Health Organization country representative, said the country might experience a surge in COVID-19 cases should there be further relaxation of movement restrictions. The WHO official said the easing of quarantine measures must be done in a “targeted” manner.
  • The OCTA Research Team warned the capital region “will be under a constant threat of a surge” should it shift to MGCQ. The researchers stressed that the government must finish inoculating health workers in the region before loosening restrictions.
  • The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute is stuck in regulatory limbo in the Philippines as it lacks some crucial documents to fasttrack its approval for emergency use.

 

