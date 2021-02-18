Philippines logs 1,744 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises past 555,000

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported that 1,744 more people contracted COVID-19 in the Philippines, pushing the caseload to 555,163 on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 31,115 or 5.6% are active, latest figures showed.

At least 512,375 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the country after the department recorded 412 additional recoveries.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 11,673 with 96 more patients succumbing to the respiratory illness.

