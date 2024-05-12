^

Inter-agency body to meet Monday over rise in Chinese students

May 12, 2024 | 6:24pm
Inter-agency body to meet Monday over rise in Chinese students
In this photo taken June 8, 2020, security personnel enforce the lockdown at the Bureau of Immigration office in Intramuros, Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Committee on Foreign Students (IACFS) will meet on Monday to discuss the increase in Chinese nationals studying in the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Sunday.

BI Commission Norman Tansingco said that he had requested a high-level meeting of the IACFS, chaired by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), after both houses of Congress called for probes into the influx of Chinese students in Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province.

"We have requested the high-level meeting to reiterate our previous requests for immediate joint inspections, and for it to become a regular conduct by the IACFS given new developments in national security concerns," Tansingco said.

"We also believe that it is high time that the inter-agency be active in matters of national security by including security assessment as a regular agenda in meetings," he added.

A review of the agency's records found that 1,516 student visas were granted to Chinese nationals in Cagayan, all endorsed by a major Philippine university.

Reports, however, showed that only 485 were enrolled as of April, with only 96 onsite with student visa.

The BI said the meeting also seeks to clarify the role of each agency in permitting foreigners to study in the Philippines.

Other members of the inter-agency committee include the National Bureau of Investigation, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Department of Foreign Affairs, and Department of Education.

In 2023, over 24,000 student visas were issued by the BI. Chinese nationals comprised the majority with 16,190 visas, primarily concentrated in Metro Manila.

The Chinese Embassy earlier criticized the alleged surge of Chinese nationals in Cagayan, saying the claim fuels distrust and animosity toward Beijing.

According to Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba, the presence of Chinese students in the northern Luzon province stemmed from an agreement between CHED and Chinese learning institutions.

Cagayan hosts two Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites: Naval Base Camilo Osias and Lal-lo Airport. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

CAGAYAN
