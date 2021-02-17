#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Senate to probe into credit card fraud â€” Gatchalian
File photo shows two credit cards.
The STAR/File

Senate to probe into credit card fraud — Gatchalian

(Philstar.com) - February 17, 2021 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said the upper chamber will launch an inquiry into credit card fraud and other unauthorized bank transactions.

A statement released by Gatchalian's office said the probe seeks to amend existing laws with necessary mechanisms to protect consumers from nefarious individuals.

"Aside from consumer protection, there are a number of issues that need to be addressed especially on the aspect of cybersecurity — the challenges and best practices," Gatchalian, who is vice chairman of the Senate committee on banks, said.

"Banks are very attractive targets for hackers and scammers especially during this time of the pandemic."

Gatchalian said the probe would also focus on the steps undertaken by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as well as other banks in safeguarding the interests of consumers.

"Since we revealed the victimization of my credit card until now the influx of complaints received by my office from the victims of unauthorized online bank fund transfers and credit card transactions has not stopped," Gatchalian said in Filipino.

"The poor victims do not know where to file their grievances. In addition, there is a lack of a quick process to address their complaints immediately," he added in Filipino.

On January 6, Gatchalian revealed that his credit card was hacked and used to order P1 million worth of food from Food Panda.

"The hacker managed to change my registered phone number so he got the [one-time passwords]. He knew what he was doing. I just don't know how he will eat a million worth of food," he said on Twitter then.

The senator has since filed a complaint at the National Bureau of Investigation over the incident.

CREDIT CARD FRAUD SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ping to Duterte on VFA: Read the Constitution
Ping to Duterte on VFA: Read the Constitution
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
It’s President Duterte who should brush up on the Constitution with his insistence that the Senate should keep off foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker calls for Calida to step down after SC junks Marcos poll protest
Lawmaker calls for Calida to step down after SC junks Marcos poll protest
18 hours ago
A lawmaker is calling on Solicitor General Jose Calida to step down out of “delicadeza” after the Supreme Court,...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcos camp says fight not over; Palace respects ruling
Marcos camp says fight not over; Palace respects ruling
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
The camp of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said yesterday his election protest against Vice President...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte claims US turning Philippines into an outpost
Duterte claims US turning Philippines into an outpost
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Americans are turning Subic into a military base, making the Philippines vulnerable in case a war involving the United States...
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
play
SC junks Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has junked former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 cases still up in NCR, 3 regions &ndash; DOH
COVID-19 cases still up in NCR, 3 regions – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The National Capital Region and three other regions have been flagged by the Department of Health for spiking COVID-19 c...
Headlines
fbfb
Church to faithful: Physically attend Ash Wednesday rites
Church to faithful: Physically attend Ash Wednesday rites
By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
Church officials yesterday urged the faithful to attend masses today as Roman Catholics observe Ash Wednesday, which ushers...
Headlines
fbfb
NEDA wants MGCQ for entire country in March
NEDA wants MGCQ for entire country in March
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Citing the need to address hunger and income losses caused by prolonged lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National...
Headlines
fbfb
Galvez to Duterte: We&rsquo;re ready for the vaccines
Galvez to Duterte: We’re ready for the vaccines
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Preparations are complete for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines this month and the inoculation of the first...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte grants rebels amnesty, except CPP-NPA
Duterte grants rebels amnesty, except CPP-NPA
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
President Duterte has granted general amnesty to members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, Moro National Liberation Front,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with