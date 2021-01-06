â€˜Lauriat para sa barangay?â€™ Gatchalian says hacker used his credit card to spend P1M on Food Panda

#VACCINEWATCHPH
This file photo shows Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian during a Senate hearing.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File
‘Lauriat para sa barangay?’ Gatchalian says hacker used his credit card to spend P1M on Food Panda
(Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 11:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said his credit card was hacked and used to make an enormous purchase on Food Panda.

"My credit card has just been hacked! Someone ordered P1M worth of food on Food Panda in less than an hour. What is that, lauriat for the whole barangay?" Gatchalian said partially in Filipino on his Twitter account.

He also tweeted a breakdown of the Food Panda charges to his card— three worth more than P300,000 and the fourth worth over P96,000. In total, the alleged hacker racked up a bill of P1.07 million.

All four orders were made from 4:47 p.m. to 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday.

"The hacker managed to change my registered phone number so he got the OTPs. He knew what he was doing. I just don't know how he will eat a million worth of food," Gatchalian added.

It is not yet clear what exactly the alleged hacker ordered from Food Panda.

Under Republic Act 11449, practices covered by "access device fraud," — such as skimming or counterfeiting credit cards, payment cards and debit cards, making or processing software or hardware for illegal access to information, illegal online access to online and ATM banking cards, and hacking — are punishable with the maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine which could go as high as P5 million pesos.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from James Relativo

