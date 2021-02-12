#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
'Special treatment': Senator questions FDA approval of Sinopharm jabs for PSG
President Duterte is escorted by the Presidential Security Group during his arrival at the Batasang Pambansa for his State of the Nation Address on July 27, 2020. The AFP has confirmed that members of the PSG have been given vaccines ‘to ensure that the President is safe from all threats, including COVID-19.’
Presidential photo

'Special treatment': Senator questions FDA approval of Sinopharm jabs for PSG

(Philstar.com) - February 12, 2021 - 5:03pm

MANILA, Philipines — There should be no fast lane to inoculation against COVID-19 for the Presidential Security Group, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said Friday, pointing out that even frontline healthcare workers have not been vaccinated yet.

Hontiveros said this in response to the compassionate use license for 10,000 doses of Sinopharm's jabs granted to President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail by the Food and Drug Administration. The approval came more than a month after the chief executive first revealed the unauthorized vaccination effort with smuggled Sinopharm vaccines.

The senator added that there is "no point" in granting the PSG such a permit when the FDA has already approved Pfizer and AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccines for emergency use.

"There should be no fast lane for PSG, especially when there is no special treatment for our health care workers who sacrificed the most in this pandemic," she said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Why all the secrecy surrounding PSG's vaccination program?

"It is still dubious that PSG has a separate vaccination program, outside of what the NTF has laid out for the public," Hontiveros also said in Filipino, adding that "questions still fill the minds of many."

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who was the first to announce on Thursday the granting of the license to the PSG, said he still does not know where the Sinopharm jabs came from. He previously said that the vaccines were not bought, implying a donation.

When asked, he acknowledged that the 10,000 doses may include the family members of the PSG as well.

For Hontiveros, the government's lack of transparency is only raising more questions.

The first of these concerns, she said, is the unclear data on Sinopharm's safety and efficacy. While the Chinese state-run company's jab has been used to inoculate millions in China, Phase 3 trial data on the vaccine has not yet been published in any peer-reviewed magazine.

Also dubious to Hontiveros is the timing of the special permit granted to the PSG. If vaccines from Sinovac and Pfizer are arriving in the next few weeks as the government has promised, she questioned, why not just wait?

Finally, she questioned if, and how much, taxpayer money was used to acquire the Sinopharm jabs.

"It is not difficult to answer the people's questions if the reasoning used is truthful," Hontiveros said in Filipino.

"The public deserves answers." — Bella Perez-Rubio 

COVID-19 NOVEL COROANVIRUS PRESIDENTIAL SECURITY GROUP RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Ang Dating Daan' preacher Bro. Eli passes away
'Ang Dating Daan' preacher Bro. Eli passes away
8 hours ago
(Updated 5:26 p.m.) Televangelist and "Ang Dating Daan" preacher Eliseo “Brother Eli” Soriano has passed...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana to US: We want to keep VFA
Lorenzana to US: We want to keep VFA
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana yesterday said that military and defense officials are keen on continuing the Visiting...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte suspends vehicle inspection scheme
Duterte suspends vehicle inspection scheme
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Amid mounting complaints, President Duterte ordered the Land Transportation Office to suspend the mandatory conduct of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Before arrival of new variant, most Pinoys believed worst of pandemic was over &mdash; SWS
Before arrival of new variant, most Pinoys believed worst of pandemic was over — SWS
8 hours ago
A newly-released poll showed that most Filipinos believed that the worst of the pandemic was over around two months before...
Headlines
fbfb
Fisherfolk leader arrested on crimes against humanity, murder charges
Fisherfolk leader arrested on crimes against humanity, murder charges
3 hours ago
Police said a leader of fisherfolk group Pamalakaya was arrested Thursday evening in Agusan del Norte on crimes against humanity...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
UP Diliman student council urges Lorenzana to restore DND pact with university
UP Diliman student council urges Lorenzana to restore DND pact with university
6 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Diliman student council called on Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to restore the agreement...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator urges gov't to step up response to teen pregnancy surge
Senator urges gov't to step up response to teen pregnancy surge
7 hours ago
(Updated 2:24 p.m.) Sen. Win Gatchalian is calling for a more aggressive government response to the surge in teen pregnancies,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines lowest in ASEAN on pandemic response &ndash; survey
Philippines lowest in ASEAN on pandemic response – survey
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Philippine government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has obtained the highest disapproval rating among member...
Headlines
fbfb
House rejects anew ABS-CBN franchise application
House rejects anew ABS-CBN franchise application
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
The House leadership has rejected the renewed bid to grant a franchise to broadcast giant ABS-CBN under the Duterte admi...
Headlines
fbfb
22 hog farms probed for price-supply manipulation
22 hog farms probed for price-supply manipulation
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has inspected 22 hog farms in Bulacan for possible manipulation of prices and hoarding...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with