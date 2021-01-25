#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Despite military kin's inclusion, Palace insists priority list for COVID-19 jabs unchanged
President Rodrigo Duterte witnesses the conferment of the Order of Lapu-Lapu to soldiers in his visit to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Headquarters in Jolo, Sulu on January 22, 2021.
Presidential photo/Rey Baniquet

Despite military kin's inclusion, Palace insists priority list for COVID-19 jabs unchanged

(Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Palace on Monday sought to deny that there had been changes in the administration's list of priority to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after President Rodrigo Duterte said he would now include families of the military among those first to take the jabs. 

The president made the remark in his visit to the Army's 11th Infantry Division headquarters in Jolo, Sulu on January 22, and is seen as another of his showing appreciation to state forces whom he has significantly relied on in his more than four years in office.

"I think there is no change," said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in mixed English and Filipino in a briefing. "He is only expanding it to include soldiers' families and that's out of recognition for the important role they place in the maintenance of peace and order in society."

Duterte has long touted that health workers, the marginalized and those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 would be prioritized to be vaccinated. But he has repeatedly said too that the armed forces would be part of the list, fifth in place, which as it seems, would now include their kin as well.

In March 2020, the president put to task the military and police to carry out the pandemic-related curbs he ordered, earning his administration the criticism that it is militarizing its response to a public health crisis.

And while government has come up with a list of 24 million prioritized, it is but noteworthy to remember that Duterte's security details had actually been the first in the Philippines to be inoculated as early as September 2020 with the unregulated and smuggled Sinopharm.

Roque did not give out any more details as to how the new move would be carried out and that he would leave it to the coronavirus task force to "operationalize."

He has, however, sought to allay possible concern from the public, saying there would be a surplus of the jabs once it arrives in the country.

"If at all, maybe the list would see an additional two million if there are three members of the family of the men in uniform," he said. "But we are already expecting extras from the vaccines that could arrive by the second or third quarter of the year."

The Philippines has so far signed deals for 30 million doses of the Covavax, 25 million of the highly controversial Sinovac of China, and 2.6 million of AstraZeneca.

At a Senate inquiry on government's vaccination program, officials said the administration's target of 50 to 70 million inoculated in 2021 could be met with the said jabs and through the Covax facility.

But meeting the goal faces uncertainty, with the health department saying vaccine allocation for the country from the global effort has been cut due to lack of funding. — Christian Deiparine

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES COVID-19 VACCINE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Military sorry after UP alumni tagged as slain rebels show up alive
Military sorry after UP alumni tagged as slain rebels show up alive
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has apologized for a list it published over the weekend that incorrectly tagged University...
Headlines
fbfb
Too slow? FDA says it's being 'thorough' in assessing EUA applications
Too slow? FDA says it's being 'thorough' in assessing EUA applications
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The British-Swedish pharmaceutical submitted an application for emergency use of its vaccine developed with Oxford University...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines shouldn't be intimidated over Chinese law letting coast guard to fire on foreign ships &mdash; Pangilinan
Philippines shouldn't be intimidated over Chinese law letting coast guard to fire on foreign ships — Pangilinan
1 day ago
"Indonesia and Vietnam refuse to be intimidated," Sen. Pangilinan said. "I adamantly refuse to believe that they are braver...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 34 contacts of Bontoc cases also positive for COVID-19
DOH: 34 contacts of Bontoc cases also positive for COVID-19
4 hours ago
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said authorities have identified 144 close contacts of the 12...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI locates two fellow passengers of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant
NBI locates two fellow passengers of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant
3 hours ago
Authorities have located the two fellow passengers of the Filipino man who tested positive on the new and more infectious...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
With China's new law vs foreign ships, Palace hopes no country would worsen WPS tensions
With China's new law vs foreign ships, Palace hopes no country would worsen WPS tensions
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The law, which was approved as the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, allows the Chinese coast guard to destroy...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR: Errors in government list of supposed communist rebels dangerous
CHR: Errors in government list of supposed communist rebels dangerous
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
De Guia stressed that the military’s gaffe is still concerning. “Similar lapses, if left unchecked, can put reputations...
Headlines
fbfb
'Unjustified, unnecessary': CHR looking into aggressive arrest of vendor in Para&ntilde;aque
'Unjustified, unnecessary': CHR looking into aggressive arrest of vendor in Parañaque
1 hour ago
In a statement Monday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said the violent arrest of a man by members of Parañaque...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to nearly 515,000 with 1,581 new infections
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to nearly 515,000 with 1,581 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The number of people who are still undergoing quarantine or treatment stands at 29,282 or 5.7% of the country’s confirmed...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED opposes proposal to legislate UP-DND accord
CHED opposes proposal to legislate UP-DND accord
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education on Monday distanced itself from proposed measures to legislate the terminated UP-DND accord...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with