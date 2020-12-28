#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Some Cabinet members, troops get vaccines ahead of FDA approval
President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on December 16.
Presidential Photo/Ace Morandante
Some Cabinet members, troops get vaccines ahead of FDA approval
(Philstar.com) - December 28, 2020 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — A number of Cabinet members and soldiers have already been inoculated with coronavirus vaccines, government officials confirmed, despite an earlier statement that medical frontliners would be top priority and despite no vaccines being authorized for use yet.

The confirmation was prompted by President Rodrigo Duterte's comments last Saturday that many people had already received vaccines from Chinese government-run Sinopharm.

"I know some from the Cabinet and the Presidential Security Guards," Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in mixed Filipino and English in an interview aired over dzMM TeleRadyo. "Until those people confirm it for themselves I cannot say their names."

In a separate statement Monday afternoon, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed that the soldiers who were vaccinated first belonged to the Presidential Security Group. This came after Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, initially stressed at the Laging Handa briefing that there is no vaccination happening within the military. 

Asked if the AFP would be willing to submit to an inquiry by the FDA, Arevalo said: "That's a hypothetical question. Let's find out what happened first." 

READ: Duterte: Select Pinoys received Sinopharm vaccine

The Palace earlier in December said that 1.76 million health workers are first on the list of priority beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccination. Uniformed personnel like the military are fifth priority in the government plan to vaccinate 24.7 million Filipinos against COVID-19.

As reports of military personnel getting jabs of unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines circulated, the Department of Health maintained in a statement later Monday that all vaccines should undergo the evaluation and regulatory process of the country's regulatory and expert bodies.

"We also reiterate that the use of unregistered products poses harm to a person's health and safety. This is why only vaccines which have been approved and found to be safe should be administered," it said. 

US drugmaker Pfizer has applied for Emergency Use Authorization, which would make vaccines that have yet to be registered available for use. The FDA has not issued any authorizations for any COVID-19 vaccine.

But Palace spokesman Harry Roque saw things differently, saying at a press briefing later Monday: "It's not illegal to be vaccinated with an unregistered vaccine. What is prohibited is the distribution and sale."

"Let's just accept that our military who guards our security is now safe from COVID when they can do their job. I don't think [Duterte authorized the inoculation of soldiers.] It must have been the decision of the commanders and the soldiers," he also said. 

— Franco Luna with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico 

AFP ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT DILG DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pfizer applies for emergency use authority in Philippines
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
US pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. has officially applied for the required authority to supply and market COVID-19 vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Select Pinoys received Sinopharm vaccine
15 hours ago
Although the Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve the use in the country of the COVID-19 vaccines developed by...
Headlines
fbfb
2 LPAs to bring floods, landslides
By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
Disaster management officials warned the public yesterday against possible floods and landslides as two low-pressure areas...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines internet ‘second slowest’ in Asean, ranks 110th worldwide
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The country’s internet connection, considered a basic necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, is still too slow.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte eyes lockdown over new COVID-19 variant
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Another lockdown is possible if “things get worse,” President Duterte said as a more infectious coronavirus variant...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Prohibitions on fireworks still being enforced, DILG reminds public
4 hours ago
"Let's avoid using fireworks, we know that we face violations when we use it and that it can cause harm to our public. So...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines' scaled-down climate commitment called 'underwhelming, shameful'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
A draft text of the country’s first Nationally Determined Contributions, provided by Aksyon Klima over the weekend,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines ban on travelers from UK extended
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
President Duterte has extended the travel ban on flights coming from the United Kingdom for another two weeks from Dec. 31,...
Headlines
fbfb
2020 closes warmest decade on record
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
As 2020 draws to an end, it closes the warmest decade on record and becomes one of the three hottest years ever measured,...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Killer cop’ may be transferred to jail soon
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Amid the public clamor for swift justice, the Philippine National Police is still waiting for a court commitment order to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with