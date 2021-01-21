SC tells Calida: 'People’s Tribune' status not to be 'hoisted wantonly' in private suits

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal warned Solicitor General Jose Calida of invoking its status as “People’s Tribunal” wantonly as with seeking inhibition of a justice in a case not involving the Republic of the Philippines.

Last November, Calida sought Associate Justice Marvic Leonen’s inhibition from former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s poll protest against Vice President Leni Robredo. Calida’s motion although bearing the same arguments and filed within hours of each other is supposedly not related to the earlier submitted a motion for inhibition by Marcos.

The PET denied unanimously denied Marcos’ motion and issued a show cause order against the solicitor general and journalist Jomar Canlas, whose reports were cited in the pleadings.

In a resolution made public on Thursday, the tribunal opted to prioritize the resolution of the poll protest and the member-in-charge moved to deal with the OSG’s actions at a much later time.

While the show cause order was later withdrawn, the tribunal however said that Calida’s assertion that it filed the motion for inhibition as People’s Tribune should be reviewed as this is a status “not to be hoisted wantonly in big ticket cases involving private parties.”

It stressed that the OSG’s status as People’s Tribune is properly invoked only when the People of the Philippines are a party litigant to a case, but this was not the case in the poll protest.

The PET also said that if Calida had really been concerned on the supposed delay on the poll protest’s resolution, then he should have just limited his arguments on this issue as this was the only one relevant to the public.

A solicitor general shares a view ‘grossly ignorant of the law’

The PET also reiterated that it is a collegial body, and the member-in-charge of a case can only recommend actions to be taken.

Calida and Marcos both accused Leonen of exhibiting bias against the Marcos family supposedly seen in the justice’s dissenting opinions and votes.

The solicitor general also cited the ruling of SC’s Third Division in Chavez v Marcos, which Leonen penned. Calida said Leonen was “blinded by partiality” and “betrayed his oath to administer justice with competence and probity.”

But the tribunal pointed out that SC division had then only spoken through Leonen, thus his accusation of incompetence and lacking of probity extends to all justices in the Third Division.

It also said that while Calida and Marcos said Leonen was “grossly ignorant” when the tribunal sought comment from the Commission on Elections and the OSG on pending matters on the poll protest, the move was done by the PET as a collegial body.

“Lawyers for litigants at the highest level of our judicial system are expected to have a better knowledge of our workings. They do a disservice to our clients when they mislead them and the public that the SC is less than a collegial body,” the PET said.

It added: “That the protestant’s mistaken view of this court is joined by no less than the Solicitor General is deeply disturbing.”

The tribunal then cautioned parties, counsels and those acting on their behalf to “be more circumspect in their pleadings and in their public pronouncements.”

“All counsels including the Solicitor General are reminded to attend to their cases with objectivity and dignity demanded by our profession and keep their passions and excitement in check,” the PET added.

The decision was not attributed to a justice, but was written per curiam. Twelve justices signed it, with Associate Justices Rosmari Carandang and Amy Lazaro-Javier on wellness leave.