#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Claiming bias, Marcos wants Leonen out of poll proceedings vs Robredo
Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen delivers a talk at the court's En Banc Hall on Mar. 21, 2019.
Supreme Court Public Information Office/released
Claiming bias, Marcos wants Leonen out of poll proceedings vs Robredo
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 9:43am

MANILA, Philippines — Citing an alleged bias for Vice President Leni Robredo, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday sought the inhibition of Associate Justice Marvic Leonen from his pending poll protest.

Marcos personally went to the Supreme Court, which sits as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to file his motion seeking Leonen’s inhibition “on the ground of evident bias and manifest partiality in favor” of Robredo.

He also urged the tribunal to immediately re-raffle his petition and resolve the pending incidents in his poll protest.

Leonen is reportedly the member-in-charge of the petition.

Marcos, in his motion, said that Leonen "displayed palpable bias and partiality against the entire Marcos family" in his dissenting opinion on the burial of the family patriarch and late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

READ: Roundup: Dissenting opinions of SC justices on Marcos burial

Inhibition of Caguioa

Marcos had also sought the inhibition of Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, accusing the magistrate of being a “partial and biased” judge. But the PET junked Marcos’ plea for inhibition and sternly warned him and his legal counsels “that any unfounded and inappropriate accusation made in the future will be dealt with more severely.”

Caguioa was previously the member-in-charge of the case until it was re-raffled after the tribunal the release of the report on the recount of ballots from Marcos’ three identified pilot provinces.

Caguioa and former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio dissented and voted that the case should instead be dismissed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

BONGBONG MARCOS LENI ROBREDO MARVIC LEONEN POLL PROTEST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'All tyrants will fall': Trump's defeat is warning to Duterte, Akbayan says
By Christian Deiparine | 23 hours ago
The results of the elections in the U.S. leading to Donald Trump's defeat should remind President Rodrigo Duterte that leaders...
Headlines
fbfb
Inmate escapes after sneezing on cop
By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
A drug suspect, who showed symptoms of COVID-19, successfully freed himself from La Union police custody at dawn Friday, after...
Headlines
fbfb
Drug lord admits he never met De Lima or financed her senatorial campaign — lawyer
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
(Updated 4:23 p.m.) Convicted drug lord Vicente Sy confirmed under oath that he never met or gave money to Sen. Leila de Lima,...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinay nurses key to Irish health system – Minister
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney lauded Filipinos nurses, saying their role in Ireland’s health system...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to vote for China’s ICJ nominee
By Pia Lee Brago | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is voting for China’s candidate to the International Court of Justice, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH asks public to avoid Christmas caroling
1 hour ago
The government’s inter-agency task has yet to tackle the proposal to ban the traditional street caroling to curb the...
Headlines
fbfb
'Tonyo' leaves PAR; 'Ulysses' heads to Bicol region
2 hours ago
Tonyo (international name: Etau) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 4 a.m. hours after intensifying into a tropical...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace looking forward to working with Biden
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang led yesterday a wave of congratulatory messages from various sectors in the Philippines for Democratic candidate...
Headlines
fbfb
DPWH livestreams bidding amid corruption allegation
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
Amid accusations of corruption in the agency, the Department of Public Works and Highways said it would livestream the bidding...
Headlines
fbfb
Study underway for lagundi vs COVID-19 cure
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Department of Science and Technology-funded research and development on lagundi as a supplementary treatment for the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with