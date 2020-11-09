Claiming bias, Marcos wants Leonen out of poll proceedings vs Robredo

MANILA, Philippines — Citing an alleged bias for Vice President Leni Robredo, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday sought the inhibition of Associate Justice Marvic Leonen from his pending poll protest.

Marcos personally went to the Supreme Court, which sits as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to file his motion seeking Leonen’s inhibition “on the ground of evident bias and manifest partiality in favor” of Robredo.

He also urged the tribunal to immediately re-raffle his petition and resolve the pending incidents in his poll protest.

Leonen is reportedly the member-in-charge of the petition.

Marcos, in his motion, said that Leonen "displayed palpable bias and partiality against the entire Marcos family" in his dissenting opinion on the burial of the family patriarch and late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

READ: Roundup: Dissenting opinions of SC justices on Marcos burial

Inhibition of Caguioa

Marcos had also sought the inhibition of Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, accusing the magistrate of being a “partial and biased” judge. But the PET junked Marcos’ plea for inhibition and sternly warned him and his legal counsels “that any unfounded and inappropriate accusation made in the future will be dealt with more severely.”

Caguioa was previously the member-in-charge of the case until it was re-raffled after the tribunal the release of the report on the recount of ballots from Marcos’ three identified pilot provinces.

Caguioa and former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio dissented and voted that the case should instead be dismissed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.