Palace rejects VP Sara's claim that Marcos admin was behind cash delivery claims

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang dismissed Vice President Sara Duterte’s claims that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was behind the multi-million-peso cash delivery allegations against her to undermine her reputation.

“Wala nang masisira kay VP Sara; nasa katawan na niya ‘yan,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in an interview on Tuesday, October 6, when asked to react to Duterte’s allegations.

(There’s nothing left to tarnish about Vice President Sara; it’s already on her.)

Earlier Tuesday, Duterte accused the Marcos administration and its communications officials of orchestrating efforts to damage her reputation and redirecting the president’s corruption issues toward her.

This came after dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. claimed that more than P2 billion in cash was delivered to her upon the instructions of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Duterte denied the allegations anew and reiterated that she did not personally know Gracioso.

Pointing fingers

Castro said the vice president is just pointing fingers at others because she can no longer present valid evidence to debunk the allegations.

“Siguro ‘yun talaga ‘yung mangyayari kapag ka wala nang mahanap na pang-defense, magtuturo ka na lang ng iba. Wala pang naibibigay na ebidensiya na wala silang natanggap,” Castro said.

(Perhaps that’s what happens when you can’t find anything to defend yourself, you’ll point to others. No evidence has been presented to prove that they received nothing.)

The Palace spokesperson also answered Duterte’s claims that Gracioso’s statements are intended to support the alleged unexplained wealth allegations against her in the ongoing impeachment trial, saying that the vice president has failed to properly deny the allegations against her.

“So ang pangulo, lagi niyang itinuturo. Hindi kayang ibenta ng pangulo ang bansa sa dayuhan. Isa itong karumal-dumal na gawain, so ‘wag natin itong tularan,” Castro said.

(She’s always pointing to the president. The president cannot sell the country to foreigners. It’s a heinous act, so let’s not follow this.)