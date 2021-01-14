Philippines tallies 1,912 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 494,605

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines logged 1,912 new coronavirus infections Thursday, pushing the country’s total to 494,605.

Of the total, 25,614 or 5.2% are active cases or those who are still undergoing treatment and quarantine.

The Department of Health recorded 746 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country to 459,252.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 40 to 9,739.

Where most cases were reported?

Davao City (general community quarantine) – 136

Quezon City (GCQ) – 107

Agusan del Sur (modified GCQ) – 61

Dagupan City (MGCQ) – 57

Cavite (MGCQ) – 54

What’s new today?