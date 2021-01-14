#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Prior to first new variant case, UAE not on Philippines' travel ban list
Filipino repatriates are welcomed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in this August 2020 photo
The STAR/Edd Gumban

Prior to first new variant case, UAE not on Philippines' travel ban list

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2021 - 4:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The list of countries government imposed travel restrictions on reached more than 30 nations, but the United Arab Emirates where the first Filipino case came from has is not among them despite having "limited cases" confirmed by officials there.

Philippine authorities on Wednesday said a 29-year-old Filipino coming from Dubai had tested positive for the B117, or the variant first detected in the United Kingdom and is said to be more infectious.

He had left for the UAE with his partner on December 27 and nearly two weeks later, returned to Manila on January 7 through the Emirates airline with flight No. EK 332.

In Dubai, he visited malls, groceries and tourist sites with his partner who has tested negative but remains under quarantine, per Health Secretary Francisco Duque II at last night's coronavirus task force meeting.

Scant details have so far been given on the picture, and it remains uncertain as to where he contracted the B117.

But UAE officials reported their first infections from the new variant on December 29, which they said are "limited cases and received from abroad."

Before leaving the Philippines, the health department said the couple also had no exposure to a coronavirus patient, nor had they traveled outside Quezon City, where the male is a resident in Kamuning.

It thus leaves the question of why government has not included the UAE in its travel restrictions, despite the country confirming cases even before the year ended. 

The health department has yet to respond to a request for comment.

But in a January 5 statement, the agency said the list would be regularly updated on the basis of two sources: official detection in a country through official government channels, or an official notification to the International Health Regulations.

It added that it would not take in unofficial sources including those coming from media. The UAE report came from its National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, through a briefing by Omar Al Hammadi, an official government spokesman.

Barring entry to foreign travelers would mean Filipinos coming from territories on the restricted list would still be allowed to enter the Philippines, but they would have to undergo a two-week quarantine regardless of their COVID-19 test result.

International tourists from countries not on the list would also have to finish a 14-day quarantine after a negative RT-PCR test result at point of entry.

Contact tracing began for other passengers of the flight the Filipino couple was on upon returning to the Philippines, with the DOH telling passengers to seek help from their local community response teams or BHERT.

Health officials also sought the help of the interior department for the tracing efforts, including to have a separate team for the close contacts of supposed B117 cases.

The department has since said the mode of transmission of the new variant remains the same, that is, through droplets. But it has cautioned the public to strictly follow protocols and avoid crowded places.

A technical working group has also been formed to monitor and identify new variants, as well as to make policy proposals.

Experts stressed, too, that the public should not let their guard down, as the variant could lead to another spike in cases and raise anew the possibility of a return to hard lockdowns that have affected millions and hurt the economy badly.

COVID-19 COVID-19 VARIANT DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines confirms first case of new COVID-19 variant
Philippines confirms first case of new COVID-19 variant
By Christian Deiparine | 10 hours ago
(Updated) Health authorities on Wednesday night reported the country's first case from the new variant of the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano, ousted House leaders form independent bloc
Cayetano, ousted House leaders form independent bloc
By Edu Punay | 6 hours ago
Former speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has formed an independent bloc in the House of Representatives, posing a challenge to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't urged to call off Sinovac purchase after vaccine shows 50% efficacy in Brazil
Gov't urged to call off Sinovac purchase after vaccine shows 50% efficacy in Brazil
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 16 hours ago
(Updated 3:37 p.m.) Sen. Francis Pangilinan is calling on the government to cancel its procurement of 25 million doses of...
Headlines
fbfb
Makati hotel unaware of multiple guests in Dacera&rsquo;s room in reply to DOT
Makati hotel unaware of multiple guests in Dacera’s room in reply to DOT
By Rosette Adel | 14 hours ago
The hotel in Makati City implicated in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera on Friday responded to the show cause...
Headlines
fbfb
A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance
A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
(Updated 1:41 p.m.) Here's a running list of local governments who have secured vaccine doses for their localities. ...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
UNICEF: Kids can&rsquo;t afford another year of school disruption
UNICEF: Kids can’t afford another year of school disruption
By Pia Lee Brago | 6 hours ago
Children cannot afford another year of school disruption as the cost of closing schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been...
Headlines
fbfb
Sotto: Only economic Cha-cha has chance in Senate
Sotto: Only economic Cha-cha has chance in Senate
By Paolo Romero | 6 hours ago
Charter change is likely to succeed at the Senate only if economic provisions are changed, but the chamber can address President...
Headlines
fbfb
Terrorist threat remains real &ndash; UN
Terrorist threat remains real – UN
By Pia Lee-Brago | 6 hours ago
The threat of terrorism remains real and even direct for many countries, the United Nations counterterrorism chief warned...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines bans poultry imports from 3 countries over bird flu
Philippines bans poultry imports from 3 countries over bird flu
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 6 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has issued a temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds and its products from...
Headlines
fbfb
Go: Government eyeing COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Q1
January 14, 2021 - 12:00am
The national government is targeting to start the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the first quarter of the year, Sen. Bong Go said yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with