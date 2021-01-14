Philippines approves Pfizerâ€™s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has approved the coronavirus vaccine of Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE for emergency use, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The emergency approval means that the jab, which boasts of an efficacy rate of 95%, can be rolled out by the government in its vaccination program where frontline health workers would get the first shots.

But its emergency approval does not necessarily mean that the vaccine would be available for use as the country has yet to strike a supply deal with Pfizer for doses of its jab.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., however, said that the country may secure doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as early as February through the COVAX facility, a platform set up to ensure COVID-19 shots reach those in greatest need.

The vaccines are also required to be kept in ultra-low temperature freezers around minus 70 degrees Celsius, an infrastructure which the country does not have yet.

Pfizer, whose vaccine with BioNTech has been granted by the World Health Organization an emergency validation, submitted an application for emergency use authorization in the Philippines on December 23.

Several countries, including the US, the United Kingdom and Singapore, have already issued emergency use authorizations for the shot and have begun vaccinating their citizens for the coronavirus.

