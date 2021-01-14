#VACCINEWATCHPH
China's Sinovac applies for emergency use for COVID-19 vaccine
Undated photo shows coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
Sinovac

China's Sinovac applies for emergency use for COVID-19 vaccine

(Philstar.com) - January 14, 2021 - 12:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sinovac Biotech Ltd. applied Wednesday for emergency use approval of its coronavirus vaccine, but the Food and Drug Administration said that it needs to submit additional requirements.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said Thursday that they are still waiting for the results of the vaccine’s Phase 3 clinical trials before they start evaluation of the controversial shot.

Sinovac’s jab was shown to be only 50.4% effective in late-stage trials in Brazil, passing global health authorities’ benchmark of 50% to 60% efficacy for coronavirus vaccines by a very slim margin.

Despite concerns about its efficacy, the Philippines has secured 25 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, with President Rodrigo Duterte telling the public that he would take full responsibility for any blunders in the national vaccination program.

 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

