'Ulysses' cost of damage now at P12.9 billion

MANILA, Philippines — The total cost of damage brought by Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco) has reached a combined P12.9 billion in agriculture and infrastructure, figures from the NDRRMC showed on Sunday.

Ulysses in mid-November battered the Luzon island, submerging many provinces and leaving over 3.8 million affected and at least 73 dead.

Disaster officials in a situational report by the morning of November 22 said damage to infrastructure had stood at P8.69 billion, while damage to crops was put at about P4.21 billion.

Cagayan Region sustained the most damage to infrastructure at P4.9 billion, followed by Bicol, which is still reeling from the onslaught of Super Typhoon "Rolly" (international name Goni) that hit the region early this month, at P1.8 billion.

Central Luzon had reported the highest cost of damage to agriculture at over P1.3 billion, followed by Cagayan with P1.12 billion.

In total, some 34,328 families or 139,866 individuals are still staying in evacuation shelters while 12,829 families or 46,848 persons are being served outside emergency sites.

Ulysses had left 88,713 houses damaged in the wake of its onslaught with 9,763 totally destroyed, NDRRMC's report added.

The social welfare department said it has extended more than P125 million worth of assistance to families affected.

P77.9 million of this came from the agency, P44.16 million from local governments, P2.8 million from private partners and P728,000 from non-government organizations.

President Rodrigo Duterte this week declared a Luzon-wide state of calamity following the three typhoons — Ulysses, Rolly and "Quinta" to hit the island in just a short period of time.

The declaration would seek to fast track rehabilitation in typhoon-hit areas, as well as allow LGUs to tap funds for the said efforts and continue providing basic services to the many affected.

Super Typhoon Rolly, the world's strongest this 2020, had caused the country over P17.8 billion, with 25 dead and scores injured.

Quinta, meanwhile, had more than P4.2 billion in combined cost of damage, along with 27 dead.

Government had since formed a task force that would focus on the rebuilding in the aftermath of the strong typhoons, to be led by Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu.