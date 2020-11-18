#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Luzon officially placed under state of calamity after recent typhoons
Residents carry their belongings as they make their way through a flooded street to shelter after Typhoon Vamco hit, in Marikina City, suburban Manila on November 12, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Luzon officially placed under state of calamity after recent typhoons
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 7:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The entire Luzon recently hit hard by strong typhoons that submerged provinces and left millions affected was officially placed under a state of calamity on Wednesday. 

Two typhoons — "Quinta" and "Ulysses," as well as Super Typhoon "Rolly," ravaged the island in a short period of time from end-October to the middle of this month, leaving regions such as Bicol and Cagayan reeling from the damage. 

President Rodrigo Duterte's Wednesday declaration will "hasten the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts" of government and private groups as well as control the price of basic goods in typhoon-hit areas. 

It will also allow local governments to tap funds for rescue and rebuilding efforts, as well as continue giving basic services to those affected. 

"All departments and other concerned government agencies are hereby directed to implement and execute rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation work in accordance with pertinent operational plans and directives," read Presidential Proclamation no. 1051. 

State forces and other law enforcement agencies were also tasked to ensure peace and order in the areas affected. The state of calamity, the proclamation added, will remain in effect until lifted by Duterte. 

Figures by the NDRRMC by Wednesday showed that the cost of Ulysses' damage has reached P5.7 billion for infrastructure and P2.8 billion. 

It has affected over 3.4 million individuals and left more than 223,000 still in evacuation shelters, while the death count is at 73, 24 injured and 19 missing. 

Rolly, meanwhile, the world's strongest storm this 2020, had about P12.8 billion in damage to infrastructure and P5 billion to crops. Its casualties were put at 25, with nearly 400 injured and six missing. 

Quinta was responsible for 27 deaths, 40 injured and four missing, with damage to infrastructure at over P1 billion and agriculture at P2.6 billion. 

Duterte had since formed a multi-agency task force led by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea that would oversee rehabilitation efforts in the said areas.

The administration's response to these calamities had met criticism, so much that it had taken airtime in Duterte's weekly addresses. 

Tensions between the president and Vice President Leni Robredo had since escalated, with Duterte erroneously claiming that it was Robredo who sought for his whereabouts amid the storms despite the calls coming from the public. 

RELATEDRobredo: Duterte given false info on #NasaanAngPangulo

As the Philippine leader was lashing out on Robredo's response to the typhoons in last night's address, the vice president took to Twitter to respond to the allegations, calling him out for falling for false information as well as for his misogynistic remarks. 

"There is no space for our ego when lives are at stake," Robredo wrote on the social media platform. "Sa panahon ng matinding sakuna, dapat lahat ng tulong, welcome. Hindi ito contest. Hindi tayo nag uunahan."

LUZON RODRIGO DUTERTE
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: November 18, 2020 - 6:54pm

Follow this page for updates on typhoon relief and recovery efforts in the Philippines. Image by AFP/Charism Sayat.

November 18, 2020 - 6:54pm

President Rodrigo Duterte places the entire Luzon Island Group under a state of calamity following the onslaught of tropical cyclones Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses.

In a proclamation released Wednesday, the president notes the tropical cyclones caused widespread devastation, destruction and damage to infrastructure and agricultural crops.

The declaration will "hasten the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector, including any international humanitarian assistance."

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo did not give orders to the military, contrary to Duterte claim
9 hours ago
"I think it’s my obligation and the obligation of anyone who receives calls for help to find help," Vice President Leni...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Duterte given false info on #NasaanAngPangulo
11 hours ago
"I never said 'Where is the President'? You can review all my tweets,” Vice President Leni Robredo said.
Headlines
fbfb
Panelo told to 'get facts straight' over claim Robredo rode government plane to Bicol
1 day ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo belied the claim of chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo that she boarded...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders back-up government center put up in New Clark City
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the installation of a substitute seat of power in New Clark City in case emergency or...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rejects Marcos move to keep Leonen out of poll protest, tells Calida to explain self
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Presidential Electoral Tribunal has ordered Solicitor General Jose Calida to explain why he should not be cited in contempt...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Experts urge more gov’t funding for evacuation centers to prevent casualties, COVID-19 spread
2 hours ago
Disaster risk reduction experts on Wednesday called on Congress to allocate funding for safe and resilient evacuation centers...
Headlines
fbfb
'Vaccinated against budget cuts': Lawmakers reject Duterte threat to defund UP
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
A threat by President Rodrigo Duterte to defund the country's premier state university that later on turned out to be misplaced...
Headlines
fbfb
With two detained for anti-terror charge, petitioners press SC to stop implementation of law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
With two people now detained over the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, activist group Bayan and more than 40 others...
Headlines
fbfb
Private firms to build 5 busway stations along EDSA
4 hours ago
Three private firms will be building five busway stations with access bridges and concourses along EDSA after they signed...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines coronavirus caseload tops 412,000 with more than 1,300 new infections
4 hours ago
Of the total cases, 29,474 — or 7.2% — are marked active.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with