Signal No. 2 lifted in areas as 'Ulysses' weakens

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been lifted in various parts of Luzon after Typhoon Ulysses weakened on Thursday afternoon, weather bureau PAGASA said.

Ulysses, which has made three landfalls so far, was last seen at 200 km west of Iba in Zambales, moving westward at a speed of 25 kph.

It now has the strength of 120 kph maximum sustained winds and gustiness of up to 150 kph, far from the 150 kph peak winds and 205 gusts when it made landfall late Wednesday night.

The agency said Ulysses is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday morning, and will likely slightly intensify as it approaches the West Philippine Sea.

Still, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced Thursday night over the Cordillera Administrative Region, eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Cavite,w estern portion of Batangas and Occidential Mindoro including Lubang Island.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, along with Western Visayas, Samar provinces and the rest of Luzon will see light tmo moderate with ocassional heavy rains.

As of 5 p.m. of November 12, the following areas remain under Signal No. 1:

Western portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Malasiqui, Santo Tomas, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, San Carlos City, Basista, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Labrador, Infanta, Mabini, Dasol, Sual, Alaminos City, Burgos, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda)

Tarlac

Western portion of Pampanga (Magalang, Mabalacat, Angeles City, Porac, Floridablanca, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Ana, San Fernando City, Bacolor, Santa Rita, Guagua, Lubao, Sasmuan)

Zambales

Bataan

Lubang Island

The combined effects of Ulysses and the surge of the northeast monsoon or the Amihan will also bring rough to very rough seas with wave height reaching 2.5 to 6 meters over the seabaords of areas under the storm signal, as well as Northern Luzon, Occidental Mindoro and the western seaboards of Batangas, Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.

Moderate to rough seas with wave height that could reach between 1.5 to 2.5 meters could be seen too over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, seaboards of Cuyo Islands and the western seaboard of Panay Island.

Disaster officials have yet to report estimates on the extent of Ulysses' damage, but Bicol Region's civil defense office has said that at least two persons have died and several hurt.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces were also left submerged, with many climbing to their roofs and trigerring flashbacks of Typhoon Ondoy's onslaught more than a decade ago in September 2009.

RELATED: Marikina mayor: Air rescue needed as 'Ulysses' flood thousands of homes

Various private organizations have also begun fund raisings and relief operations for those affected by Ulysses, the 19th storm to hit the country this year.

RELATED: 'Ulysses' hit Luzon hard. Here's how you can help

The state weather bureau has said that it is anticipating at least three tropical cyclones this month, with many regions particularly Bicol still reeling from the damage brought by then Super Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni).

At an address earlier today, President Rodrigo Duterte sought to reassure the public that government was on top of the situation, with the military also deployed to help in rescue efforts. His appearance was different from being absent in the public's eye amid Rolly's wrath early this month, which had earned him criticism to which he has since hit back.

Forecast Positions