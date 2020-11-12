#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Signal No. 2 lifted in areas as 'Ulysses' weakens
This satellite image shows Typhoon Ulysses which PAGASA reported to have weakened on Thursday afternoon, after making three landfalls
RAMMB
Signal No. 2 lifted in areas as 'Ulysses' weakens
(Philstar.com) - November 12, 2020 - 6:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been lifted in various parts of Luzon after Typhoon Ulysses weakened on Thursday afternoon, weather bureau PAGASA said.

Ulysses, which has made three landfalls so far, was last seen at 200 km west of Iba in Zambales, moving westward at a speed of 25 kph. 

It now has the strength of 120 kph maximum sustained winds and gustiness of up to 150 kph, far from the 150 kph peak winds and 205 gusts when it made landfall late Wednesday night. 

The agency said Ulysses is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday morning, and will likely slightly intensify as it approaches the West Philippine Sea. 

Still, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced Thursday night over the Cordillera Administrative Region, eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Cavite,w estern portion of Batangas and Occidential Mindoro including Lubang Island. 

Metro Manila, meanwhile, along with Western Visayas, Samar provinces and the rest of Luzon will see light tmo moderate with ocassional heavy rains. 

As of 5 p.m. of November 12, the following areas remain under Signal No. 1: 

  • Western portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Malasiqui, Santo Tomas, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, San Carlos City, Basista, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Labrador, Infanta, Mabini, Dasol, Sual, Alaminos City, Burgos, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda)
  • Tarlac
  • Western portion of Pampanga (Magalang, Mabalacat, Angeles City, Porac, Floridablanca, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Ana, San Fernando City, Bacolor, Santa Rita, Guagua, Lubao, Sasmuan)
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Lubang Island

The combined effects of Ulysses and the surge of the northeast monsoon or the Amihan will also bring rough to very rough seas with wave height reaching 2.5 to 6 meters over the seabaords of areas under the storm signal, as well as Northern Luzon, Occidental Mindoro and the western seaboards of Batangas, Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands. 

Moderate to rough seas with wave height that could reach between 1.5 to 2.5 meters could be seen too over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, seaboards of Cuyo Islands and the western seaboard of Panay Island. 

Disaster officials have yet to report estimates on the extent of Ulysses' damage, but Bicol Region's civil defense office has said that at least two persons have died and several hurt. 

Metro Manila and nearby provinces were also left submerged, with many climbing to their roofs and trigerring flashbacks of Typhoon Ondoy's onslaught more than a decade ago in September 2009. 

RELATEDMarikina mayor: Air rescue needed as 'Ulysses' flood thousands of homes

Various private organizations have also begun fund raisings and relief operations for those affected by Ulysses, the 19th storm to hit the country this year. 

RELATED'Ulysses' hit Luzon hard. Here's how you can help

The state weather bureau has said that it is anticipating at least three tropical cyclones this month, with many regions particularly Bicol still reeling from the damage brought by then Super Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni). 

At an address earlier today, President Rodrigo Duterte sought to reassure the public that government was on top of the situation, with the military also deployed to help in rescue efforts. His appearance was different from being absent in the public's eye amid Rolly's wrath early this month, which had earned him criticism to which he has since hit back.

Forecast Positions

  • Friday afternoon: 600 km West of Iba, Zambales (Outside PAR) 
  • Saturday afternoon: 1,040 km West of Central Luzon (Outside PAR)  — Christian Deiparine
 

 

PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC GEOPHYSICAL AND ASTRONOMICAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Metro Manila wakes up to severe flooding triggered by Typhoon Ulysses
9 hours ago
(3rd update) Typhoon Ulysses' destructive winds whirled through the main island of Luzon overnight as the cyclone made its...
Headlines
fbfb
Marikina River water level breaches Ondoy's record
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
As of 9:04 a.m., the water level at the river rose to 21.8 meters, breaching the 21.5 meters reached during the “Ondoy”...
Headlines
fbfb
Marikina mayor: Air rescue needed as 'Ulysses' flood thousands of homes
6 hours ago
Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro appealed for air rescue as the continued dumping of rains of Typhoon Ulysses submerged thousands...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Typhoon Ulysses
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Ulysses." 
Headlines
fbfb
After Manila court shooting, IBP says to continue helping lawyers with stress, security
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
“IBP will continue to help lawyers handles stress and improve their personal security."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Government 'on top of situation', Duterte tells typhoon-hit Luzon
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte asserted that the government is “on top of the situation” after Typhoon Ulysses barreled...
Headlines
fbfb
BuCor: No major damage to Bilibid and CIW, all inmates accounted for
4 hours ago
No major damage was reported at the New Bilibid Prison and the Correctional Institution for Women as Typhoon Ulysses barreled...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte attends ASEAN Summit
5 hours ago
The summit is chaired by Vietnam and will focus on the theme “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN.”
Headlines
fbfb
Typhoon Ulysses weakens with exit seen Friday
8 hours ago
The typhoon now packs peak winds of 130 kilometers per hour near the center from the previous 155 kph and gusts of up to 215...
Headlines
fbfb
'Ulysses' forces LRT, MRT-3, PNR to suspend service
10 hours ago
DOTR said the railway operations of Light Rail Transit lines 1 and 2, Metro Rail Transit-3 and Philippine National Railways...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with