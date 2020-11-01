Amid Rolly's onslaught, netizens ask: Where's Duterte?

MANILA, Philippines — What is considered as the world's strongest storm this 2020 has hit the Philippines, and with it has also left citizens asking where the country's leader is amid the ongoing crisis.

Then Super Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) made two landfalls in Catanduanes and Albay on Sunday morning, with its strength of 225 kph peak winds and gust of up to 310 kph.

Cabinet secretaries and disaster management officials had held a briefing at 10 a.m., hours after Rolly's landfalls, where President Rodrigo Duterte was noticeably nowhere to be seen.

By the evening of October 31, social media users especially on Twitter had been asking where the President is, along with the hashtag "#NasaanAngPangulo" a trending conversation on the platform.

Sought for comment, his spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte is apparently in Davao, where he is said to be monitoring the situation.

"Ang scheduled na pagbalik niya ay sa Tuesday pero siya ay nakatutok at nag-utos sa atin na mag-conduct ng ganitong press briefing," he said, responding to whether Duterte would visit areas hit by the super typhoon.

(He is set to return to Manila by Tuesday but he is monitoring and he ordered for us to conduct this press briefing.)

When pressed on why Duterte did not preside over the briefing, Roque said the president could not make it back to Manila due to the weather condition.

In the past, however, the Philippine leader has been able to hold his weekly public address on the coronavirus crisis from his hometown, with other officials who could not fly then to the province joining him via teleconference. Roque added that while Duterte is possible to make an address, he could not say exactly when.

The president, in one public address back in August, had also remarked that a leader is someone who "would always stay where the crisis is."

"You shouldn't wander off if the country is facing a problem," Duterte said in Filipino.

State weather bureau PAGASA by Sunday noon said Rolly has weakened into typhoon status, but warned that severe flooding is still imminent in various areas.

The said Twitter hashtag continues to be a trending topic, generating over 30,000 tweets along with other conversations related to Typhoon Rolly, which is now off the coast of Camarines Sur.

In the same briefing, officials said some 96,543 families or 346,993 individuals are estimated to have been evacuated due to the typhoon.

Twelve regions across the country, including Metro Manila where Signal No. 4 was raised, were also identified as the most affected areas.

Disaster officials had said that over 19 million to 31 million could be possibly affected by Rolly. And with a new tropical storm named "Siony" (international name Atsani) entering the country with Rolly still inside, it seems as if the worst could be far from over.

