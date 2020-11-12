BuCor: No major damage to Bilibid and CIW, all inmates accounted for

MANILA, Philippines — No major damage was reported on the New Bilibid Prison and the Correctional Institution for Women as Typhoon Ulysses barreled through southern Luzon on Thursday.

The Bureau of Corrections said that Bilibid in Muntinlupa City and the CIW in Mandaluyong City both reported no major damage at their facilities.

“All [Persons Deprived of Liberty] are accounted safe and accounted for,” the bureau said in a statement.

BuCor said however that Bilibid experienced intermittent power disruptions at night and is currently running on limited power.

“NBP hospital is using emergency lights at this time. Four empty isolation tents in front of the hospital building were damaged and are now being dismantled for repairs,” it said.

Roads inside the NBP reservation were also obstructed by fallen trees but most have been cleared near noon of Thursday.

BuCor said that its non-essential office personnel are told to stay at home while those who reside inside the NBP reservation were put on on-call status.

The bureau also said that Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro experienced heavy rains and gusty rains but reported no damage. It remains on alert status, BuCor said.

Other penal and prison facilities located in areas that are spared from the path of Typhoon Ulysses “reported normal situation,” it added.

State weather bureau Pagasa said Ulysses has since weakened and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning. — Kristine Joy Patag