#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Galvez-led COVID-19 vaccine cluster replaces DOH-led task group
This Oct. 29, 2020 photo shows Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., also chief implementer of the country's COVID-19 policy, who has been appointed as vaccine czar.
National Task Force COVID-19
Galvez-led COVID-19 vaccine cluster replaces DOH-led task group
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 3:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s coronavirus task force has created a “vaccine cluster” to be led by presidential peace adviser and former military general Carlito Galvez, who was recently tapped as the country’s vaccine czar.

The IATF abolished the task group earlier created on October 26 to facilitate the deployment of coronavirus vaccines to the target beneficiaries, Malacañang announced Friday.

The scrapped “COVID-19 Immunization Program Management Organizational Structure” was supposed to be led by the Department of Health.

Instead, the IATF formed a COVID-19 “vaccine cluster” to be led by Galvez.

“The COVID-19 vaccine cluster is separate from the response cluster,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

He added the vaccine cluster will have executive committee members and advisory groups.

The task force also approved Galvez’s four-phased vaccine roadmap. The plan depends on the projection that a vaccine would be approved and available by the first quarter of next year—something which pharmaceutical firms said was a long shot, but possible.

Galvez's many roles

Galvez, who is also the pandemic national action plan implementer, was given responsibilities that range from facilitating vaccine supply and logistics movement to serving as "spokesman" for vaccine-related matters.

The duties of Galvez are the following: 

  • Coordinate with various agencies, actors and technical working groups on behalf of the DOH
  • Facilitate the early issuance of the certificate of product registration with the Food and Drug Administration
  • Facilitate the timely conduct of Health Technology Assessment as necessary
  • Activate price negotiation board subject to HTA’s cost-effective price
  • Facilitate consensus on prioritization of vaccine recipients
  • Facilitate decision on whether to use private systems, develop protocol on accessing vaccines and registration with primary health care providers with health care provider networks, practice guidelines
  • Set up Adverse Events Following Immunization
  • Coordinate with the Department of Budget and Management and legislators, as may be necessary, on budget and co-payment ceilings
  • Facilitate procurement through various mechanisms allowed under existing laws, rules and regulations through bilateral, multilateral and other financial modalities
  • Enter into agreement with third party warehouse and logistics provider, as necessary
  • Establish the information and technology infrastructure to capture supply chain information as well as to capture system for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine
  • Oversee vaccine risk communication and social preparation and act as spokesperson for vaccine matters

Roque earlier said the military background of Galvez will be useful in his new role as the coronavirus czar because the importation, storage and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines would be more of a logistical challenge.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Wednesday the vaccine czar may add a “more expeditious” process to fasttrack the rollout of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

The inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines to the public may begin by May next year — if everything will go according to the plan — Galvez said Thursday. But should there be roadblocks in the development and importation of the sought-after vaccines, the vaccination program may not happen until the end of next year.

The Philippines has total confirmed cases of 389,725, with 349,543 recoveries and 7,409 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

CARLITO GALVEZ COVID-19 VACCINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 16 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
Is Biden leadership good for Philippines?
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
It might be a challenge to develop a good relationship between President Duterte and former United States vice president Joe...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Siony
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Siony."
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says 'ghost' projects rampant in DPWH
By Christian Deiparine | 16 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said "ghost" projects are common inside the public works department which are being...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 390,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 56 minutes ago
The DOH reported 2,092 additional cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 391,809.
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros calls on DFA to compel Gulf Livestock 1 owner to expedite retrieval, recovery ops
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
“Gulf Navigation Holding must be held accountable for the sinking of their ship. The [ship] already had problems but...
Headlines
fbfb
'Lakbayan' held to highlight IP issues, not recruit rebels — Sandugo
3 hours ago
"At the 2017 Lakbayan, the national minorities emphasized their long-standing call for peace, justice, and accessible social...
Headlines
fbfb
Pangilinan seeks probe into Manila Bay dolomite beach project
4 hours ago
“There are so many other things the country should spend money on, not the white beach project in Manila Bay. COVID...
Headlines
fbfb
Gordon denies Philippine Red Cross is ‘greedy’
4 hours ago
Senator Richard “Dick” Gordon denied that the Philippine Red Cross, which he chairs, is “greedy,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with