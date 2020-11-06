Galvez-led COVID-19 vaccine cluster replaces DOH-led task group

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s coronavirus task force has created a “vaccine cluster” to be led by presidential peace adviser and former military general Carlito Galvez, who was recently tapped as the country’s vaccine czar.

The IATF abolished the task group earlier created on October 26 to facilitate the deployment of coronavirus vaccines to the target beneficiaries, Malacañang announced Friday.

The scrapped “COVID-19 Immunization Program Management Organizational Structure” was supposed to be led by the Department of Health.

Instead, the IATF formed a COVID-19 “vaccine cluster” to be led by Galvez.

“The COVID-19 vaccine cluster is separate from the response cluster,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

He added the vaccine cluster will have executive committee members and advisory groups.

The task force also approved Galvez’s four-phased vaccine roadmap. The plan depends on the projection that a vaccine would be approved and available by the first quarter of next year—something which pharmaceutical firms said was a long shot, but possible.

Galvez's many roles

Galvez, who is also the pandemic national action plan implementer, was given responsibilities that range from facilitating vaccine supply and logistics movement to serving as "spokesman" for vaccine-related matters.

The duties of Galvez are the following:

Coordinate with various agencies, actors and technical working groups on behalf of the DOH

Facilitate the early issuance of the certificate of product registration with the Food and Drug Administration

Facilitate the timely conduct of Health Technology Assessment as necessary

Activate price negotiation board subject to HTA’s cost-effective price

Facilitate consensus on prioritization of vaccine recipients

Facilitate decision on whether to use private systems, develop protocol on accessing vaccines and registration with primary health care providers with health care provider networks, practice guidelines

Set up Adverse Events Following Immunization

Coordinate with the Department of Budget and Management and legislators, as may be necessary, on budget and co-payment ceilings

Facilitate procurement through various mechanisms allowed under existing laws, rules and regulations through bilateral, multilateral and other financial modalities

Enter into agreement with third party warehouse and logistics provider, as necessary

Establish the information and technology infrastructure to capture supply chain information as well as to capture system for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine

Oversee vaccine risk communication and social preparation and act as spokesperson for vaccine matters

Roque earlier said the military background of Galvez will be useful in his new role as the coronavirus czar because the importation, storage and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines would be more of a logistical challenge.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Wednesday the vaccine czar may add a “more expeditious” process to fasttrack the rollout of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

The inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines to the public may begin by May next year — if everything will go according to the plan — Galvez said Thursday. But should there be roadblocks in the development and importation of the sought-after vaccines, the vaccination program may not happen until the end of next year.

The Philippines has total confirmed cases of 389,725, with 349,543 recoveries and 7,409 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico