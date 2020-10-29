#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 infections in Philippines climb to nearly 377,000
Residents wearing government-imposed face masks and face shields to protect them from COVID-19 coronavirus disease arrive to pray at their relatives’ graves ahead of a weeklong closure of cemeteries on the annual observance of All Saints’ Day in Manila on October 28, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country now has more than 376,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday as health authorities recorded 1,761 additional infections.

The Department of Health said the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 376,935, of which around 11% are active.

Of the active cases, 94% have mild symptoms, 11% are asymptomatic, 2% are severe cases and 4% are in critical condition.

The highest rise in new infections was seen in Quezon City with 85. It was followed by Rizal with 74, Caloocan City with 73, Davao City with 70 and Laguna with 69.

Ninety-two percent of the newly-reported cases occurred within the last two weeks. 

Some 740 additional recovered patients raised the number of COVID-19 survivors to 329,848. Total recoveries accounted for 88% of the country’s confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 7,147 with 33 new fatalities.

Thursday’s figures did not include data from nine testing laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.  

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public to adhere strictly to minimum health standards as the government further reopens the economy.

Cemeteries across the country will be closed from October 29 to November 4 to prevent mass gatherings,  which could fuel the spread of COVID-19, during All Saints' Day.

Globally, COVID-19 cases have breached 44 million, with at least 1.17 million deaths since the new coronavirus emerged in China late last year.

 

