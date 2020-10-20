#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
CHR, Red Cross urged to check on Nasino while in isolation after furlough
Jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino views the coffin of her three-month old daughter River.
JUCRA pool photo
CHR, Red Cross urged to check on Nasino while in isolation after furlough
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 20, 2020 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — An advocacy group for political prisoners asked the Commission on Human Rights and the International Committee of the Red Cross to regularly check the condition of activist Reina Mae Nasino at the Manila City Jail.

Concerned for the physical and mental condition of Nasino who is now on a 14-day isolation period, Kapatid made the request to CHR Chairperson Chito Gascon and ICRC head of delegation Boris Michel.

Kapatid pointed out that families have not been allowed to visit their imprisoned relatives since March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the extraordinary cruelty she experienced these past few days, plus considering the opposition filed by warden which reduced her three-day furlough to just three hours for the wake and three hours for the burial of her baby daughter, Reina Marie needs regular follow-up to see to it that her rights and welfare and security are protected while under state custody," Fides Lim, the spokesperson of Kapatid, said.

Nasino attended the burial of her three-month-old daughter River last Friday. She was in handcuffs and surrounded by dozens of jail and police officers. She was also given three hours to see her baby inside a funeral parlor on October 14 for the first time since they were separated in August.

Nasino was arrested during a raid at the office of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) in Manila. She was charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives, an accusation she and her legal counsels claim are made up.

Aside from Nasino, Kapatid also asked CHR and ICRC to regularly check the condition of political prisoners Alma Moran and Cora Agovida who are also detained at the Manila City Jail Female Dormitory.

Grim conditions in Philippine jails

Deplorable conditions such as lack of proper health care and poor hygiene as well as overpopulation had long plagued Philippine jails and prisons even before the current health crisis.

A Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism report quoted the Bureau of Corrections as saying that New Bilibid Prison reported up to three deaths daily from October 2019 to April 2020. Illnesses such as cancer and heart failure accounted for most of these deaths.

"Loneliness, nightmares and accidents" were also listed as reasons for inmates' deaths.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology is in charge of jails and detention centers while administration of prisons and penal colonies falls on the Bureau of Corrections. Both have to deal with cramped conditions for detainees.

Calls to ease pressure in packed jails have grown louder as the pandemic ravages detention facilities. The crisis prompted the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court to craft guidelines to decongest the country’s jails and prisons.

Nasino’s mother, along with relatives of 21 other political prisoners, asked the Supreme Court early in the pandemic to allow their temporary release because they were more vulnerable to the potentially deadly disease. Nasino's lawyers also asked a lower court to allow her to be with River so she could breastfeed her at least until her daughter turns one.

The efforts, however, failed to get favorable ruling from the courts. On the evening of January 9, River died. 

Kapatid stressed that the group’s worry is not misplaced “because political prisoners and us families experience ill treatment whenever government forces feel they need to get back at us for whatever reason.”

According to the World Organisation Against Torture in April, there were 609 political prisoners in the country—47 of whom were elderly and 63 were sick.

United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet earlier called on governments to release “every person detained without sufficient legal basis, including political prisoners, and those detained for critical, dissenting views.”

The government has maintained that Nasino is not in custody because of her political views.

KAPATID POLITICAL PRISONERS REINA MAE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Pepito
By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
PAGASA says 'Pepito' may reach tropical storm category before making landfall. It will cross the Luzon landmass and emerge...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP confirms death of exec in Laguna chopper crash
6 hours ago
According to the Philippine National Police, Police Maj. Gen. Joevic Ramos passed away at 12:07 a.m. on Tuesday after being...
Headlines
fbfb
GCQ in Metro Manila eyed until December
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
While the government is gradually reopening the pandemic-hit economy, there is an emerging consensus among officials to extend...
Headlines
fbfb
US carrier strike group resumes South China Sea operations
1 day ago
"The focus of our operations has always been, and will continue to be, cooperation alongside our Indo-Pacific allies and partners...
Headlines
fbfb
Whisteblower claims 'pastillas' money set aside for Immigration exec's election run
3 hours ago
The money made from the "pastillas" bribery scheme was meant to fund former Port Operations Division chief Marc Red Mariñas's...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte vows not to forgive corrupt officials
By Alexis Romero | 28 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed not to forgive officials involved in corruption and has urged the public to report...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP to file administrative case against pilot-in-command for March chopper crash
By Franco Luna | 47 minutes ago
"The Pilot-In-Command, Lt Col Roel Zalatar failed to conduct risk assessment before the takeoff which is required for a trained...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR, Red Cross urged to check on Nasino while in isolation after furlough
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Concerned for the physical and mental condition of Nasino who is now on a 14-day isolation period, Kapatid made the request...
Headlines
fbfb
Petitioners: IRR has same problematic provisions as anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Here are some of the issues raised against the IRR of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
Service contract scheme for PUVs may soon leave terminal
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"We know there have been a lot of challenges on how reliable public transportation is."
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with