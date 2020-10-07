#VACCINEWATCHPH
US gov't donates laptops, learning materials to DepEd to support out-of-school youth
In this Oct. 6, 2020, photo, USAID Mission Director Lawrence Hardy II hands over equipment and learning modules to Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Alternative Learning Systems G.H. Ambat.
Released/US Embassy in the Philippines Information Office
(Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 5:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The US government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), handed over 150 laptop computers, printers, projectors and 80 sets of learning materials to the Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday. 

The US Embassy in the Philippines said this was in line with the American government's "ongoing commitment to support the Philippine government’s Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic." 

"USAID’s assistance augments DepEd’s efforts to help ensure continuity of education, especially for vulnerable out-of-school youth," a statement released by the American embassy on Wednesday read. 

The handover ceremony was led by USAID Mission Director Lawrence Hardy II and Assistant Secretary for Alternative Learning Systems (ALS) G.H. Ambat, who accepted the donations on behalf of DepEd. 

"In the coming weeks, USAID will provide more than 400 laptops, computers, printers, projectors, and other related materials worth P34 million ($700,000) to DepEd’s ALS Task Force," the consulate added.

Opportunity 2.0 project

"This assistance is part of USAID’s Opportunity 2.0, a five-year, P1.9-billion ($37.5 million) project that works with DepEd, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and local governments to support their ongoing programs to provide relevant education, employability skills and work experience to out-of-school youth," the statement further read. 

According to the US embassy, USAID will also donate computers and related equipment to DepEd's five e-Skwela Centers "to increase access to technology and learning in these communities," under the same project. 

"Opportunity 2.0 is also training teachers on blended learning approaches and will develop interactive audio instruction materials that can be used by those isolated by distance or lack of infrastructure," it added. 

The American diplomatic office said the assistance delivered through USAID's Oppurtunity 2.0 will benefit 180,000 youth in more than 12 cities across the Philippines. 

Classes in public elementary and high schools opened on Monday after over a month of delay due to the pandemic. 

Latest data from DepEd shows that 24.78 million are enrolled in basic education this school year — 89.26% of the previous school year's student population. 

While this exceeded the initial projection of 80% made by the National Economic and Development Authority, these enrollment figures mean that about three million students may have dropped out of the school system.

