Comelec to resume voter registration on September 1 except in MECQ, ECQ areas
Authorities conduct contract tracing in Quezon City in this June 25, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2020 - 1:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections on Saturday announced that voter registration would resume nationwide on September 1 except in areas under enhanced community quarantine or modified ECQ.

Voter registration in areas under ECQ or MECQ would automatically resume once their classification is downgraded to general community quarantine, modified GCQ or lifted entirely.

Registration would likewise be automatically suspended in GCQ and MGCQ areas if these are upgraded to MECQ or ECQ.

Applications for registration may be submitted from Tuesday to Saturday between 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Office of the Election Officer.

The application forms may be accessed at the official Comelec website.

"It is strongly recommended that the downloaded forms be filled out before going to the COMELEC office for registration but the forms should be signed only in front of the Election Officer at the COMELEC office," Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a Saturday release.

Safety protocols

Precautionary measures against COVID-19 will be implemented by Comelec, including limiting the number of people allowed inside the office, requiring applicants to wear both face masks and face shields and asking them to bring their own pens.

Vulnerable sectors like senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant women will be provided an express lane.

"Registrants will also be required to fill out out a 'Coronavirus Self-Declaration Form' which discloses information relating to travel, contact with people with known COVID-19 infection, and symptoms being experienced. Persons exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 infection will not be allowed to enter the Office, and will be advised to seek medical assistance," Jimenez said.

Moreover, Comelec offices will conduct daily disinfection and decontamination of their premises and frequently touched surfaces like their voter registration machines and peripherals, as well as furniture and equipment.

