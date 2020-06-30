PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Authorities conduct contract tracing in Quezon City in this June 25, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Comelec extends suspension of voter registration until August 31
(Philstar.com) - June 30, 2020 - 10:13am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections extended the suspension of voter registration until the end of August due to rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

In a statement posted by News5, Comelec said it extended the suspension of voter registration, including satellite registration, until August 31.

“Our field personnel continue to outfit their existing offices and procurer supplies in order to be COVID-19 ready. We are continuously refining our guidelines and health safety protocols so that we do not contribute to the further spread of the virus,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez was quoted in the statement.

Voter registration is done at the office of election officer in any city or municipality. For the 2022 national and local elections, it started on January 20 and was supposed to run until September 30 next year, but was suspended on March 10 due to Luzon-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspension was extended until April 30, then June 30. Comelec previously said the two-month period from May to June would give them “time to put in place anti-COVID-19 measures” for the resumption of the voter registration.

Health authorities tallied 36,438 COVID-19 infections in the country as on June 29. Fatality count is recorded at 1,255, while recovery stands at 9,956. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5

2022 POLLS COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VOTER REGISTRATION
