Voter registration suspended until June 30, voter’s certification until April 30

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections on Saturday extended the nationwide suspension of conduct of voter registration until June 30 "in light of the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine until May 15 in select areas in the country."

However, the issuance of voter's certification will only remain suspended until April 30 "or until such time that the ECQ shall have been lifted by proper authorities.”

"The conduct of voter registration is not yet advisable since there will be restrictions on the movement of people and on certain activities,” Comelec Executive Director Bartolome Sinocruz Jr. said in a Saturday release.

Voter registration was initially suspended from March 10 to March 31 due to the COVID-19 health crisis. It was later extended to April 30 due to the Luzon lockdown.



“The period from May 1 to June 30 will give the Commission time to put in place anti-COVID-19 measures in relation to the conduct of the registration of voters once it resumes,” Sinocruz said.