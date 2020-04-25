COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A government worker disinfects a high school, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Manila on March 9, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Voter registration suspended until June 30, voter’s certification until April 30
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 25, 2020 - 2:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections on Saturday extended the nationwide suspension of conduct of voter registration until June 30 "in light of the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine until May 15 in select areas in the country."

However, the issuance of voter's certification will only remain suspended until April 30 "or until such time that the ECQ shall have been lifted by proper authorities.”

"The conduct of voter registration is not yet advisable since there will be restrictions on the movement of people and on certain activities,” Comelec Executive Director Bartolome Sinocruz Jr. said in a Saturday release.

Voter registration was initially suspended from March 10 to March 31 due to the COVID-19 health crisis. It was later extended to April 30 due to the Luzon lockdown.

“The period from May 1 to June 30 will give the Commission time to put in place anti-COVID-19 measures in relation to the conduct of the registration of voters once it resumes,” Sinocruz said.

BARTOLOME SINOCRUZ JR. COMELEC COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS COVID-19 ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VOTER REGISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
General community quarantine to be implemented in moderate, low-risk areas
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
(Update 2, 10:23 a.m.) The general community quarantine will start on May 1.
Headlines
fbfb
Nograles out, Roque in as IATF spokesman
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles has been eased out as spokesman of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
R&D on virgin coconut oil as anti-virus gets approval
By Ranier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
The Department of Science and Technology has gotten an ethics committee approval for a study on the efficacy of virgin coconut...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd to present school opening recommendation to COVID-19 task force in May
1 day ago
(Update 1, 1:37 p.m.) The Department of Education will present its recommendation on the opening of the next school year...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators hope ECQ extension will be the last
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Senators are hoping that cases of coronavirus disease 2019 would continue to taper off and that the latest extension of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Almost 20,000 OFWs evacuated, thousands more to be repatriated amid COVID-19 — DFA
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Seafarers comprise most of the repatriates, with a total of 15,130 workers coming from 75 cruise ships. The remainder are...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Ragos conferred military honors ahead of Sunday burial at Libingan ng mga Bayani
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
The 34-year-old army veteran received military honors today ahead of his hero’s burial set tomorrow noon.
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
ECQ in Metro until May 15
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Metro Manila and several other regions in Luzon and the Visayas deemed “high risk” for coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
‘No decision yet on school opening date’
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
There is no final decision yet on when schools would reopen in the country, officials clarified yesterday following the announcement...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Highlights: Enhanced community quarantine extended until May 15
15 hours ago
Metro Manila, Quezon, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with