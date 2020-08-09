PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated file photo shows a PhilHealth assistance window
PhilHealth FB Page/File
Palace: PhilHealth investigation to continue 'no matter what'
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2020 - 5:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The executive department's probe into alleged anomalies at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) would continue "no matter what," Malacañang said Sunday, after it was reported that two key officials of the state insurer may skip the Senate hearing on the matter due to health issues.

PhilHealth is hounded by allegations of irregularities including the supposed pocketing of some P15 billion by a "syndicate," the alleged overpricing of IT equipment and coronavirus test kits, and the purported padding of hospital claims to the state-run insurer.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the creation of a multi-agency task force that would look into the allegations and, if necessary, slap a preventive suspension on officials tied to the anomalies.

PhilHealth officials have expressed readiness to face the investigations, saying they have nothing to hide.

"Task force created by (President Duterte) to proceed with investigation, impose possible preventive suspensions... no matter what," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a text message Sunday.

"There is no turning back as we expect the Task Force to submit its findings and recommendations to the Office of the President within 30 days after its constitution as directed by the chief executive," he said in a separate statement.

The Senate has started its inquiry on the issue and is scheduled to conduct its next hearing on Tuesday.

However, PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales and PhilHealth executive vice president and chief operating officer Arnel de Jesus may skip the hearing because of their health. Morales has been advised by his doctor to take a leave of absence to undergo chemotherapy for lymphoma while de Jesus has informed the Senate that he has an "unforeseen medical emergency.”

"We leave it to the Senate, a separate co-equal branch, to comment on reports that officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation may skip their hearing, scheduled on August 11, for medical [or] health reasons," Roque said.

"As far as the Executive is concerned, the Task Force organized by the Department of Justice, upon the instruction of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, will proceed in its mandate to investigate the various allegations of corruption in PhilHealth," he added.

Roque said the task force would audit PhilHealth finances, conduct lifestyle checks on its officials and employees, and if necessary, recommend the preventive suspension of any official to ensure that the probe would be unhampered.

Morales has rejected calls for him to resign, saying he would act like a "good soldier" as long as he is needed in PhilHealth.

The embattled PhilHealth chief has also claimed that stamping out a deeply rooted fraud requires a "special and sustained effort." Last week, Roque said Duterte won't dismiss Morales unless there is proof linking him to anomalies.

"That’s why I think after the evidence (is) unearthed, the president will move and do the correct thing. He knows that people are counting on PhilHealth at the time of a pandemic and we cannot afford the citizenry to lose their faith and trust in the agency that is most relevant to them when there is a threat of disease,"  Roque said in a television interview last Wednesday.

 "I'm confident that the president will be up to the challenge."

PHILHEALTH PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORP RICARDO MORALES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim dies
1 day ago
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim died Saturday at the age of 90, according to reports.
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth chief told: Go on leave
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
After brushing aside calls for his resignation over corruption issues, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president Ricardo...
Headlines
fbfb
Fred Lim, senator, mayor, tough cop, 90
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim passed away yesterday. He was 90.
Headlines
fbfb
Few senators speak on SWS finding that many believe publishing critical reports is dangerous
6 hours ago
"If we do not protect our right to speak freely, then these choices, as well as all our other rights and freedoms, may be...
Headlines
fbfb
Parents prefer modular learning
By Janvic Mateo | 9 days ago
More parents prefer education through printed or digital modules instead of online-based and other distance learning modalities,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
A united ASEAN can bounce back – Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
As the Association of Southeast Asian Nations marks its 53rd year, President Duterte said he is confident the regional block...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
‘Practice distancing even at home’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año urged people to observe physical distancing even at home to avoid contracting...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
3,000 cops with medical backgrounds to help hospitals
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has mobilized around 3,000 police officers with medical background for deployment in Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
DOH readies guidelines on test tools
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health will come out with omnibus guidelines on the use of COVID-19 testing methods that are currently available...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
‘Duterte continues to respect press freedom’
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
The Duterte administration continues to respect the freedom of speech and freedom of the press, according to a Palace official,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with