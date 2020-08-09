PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated photo shows members lining up for PhilHealth benefits at an unnamed hospital.
The STAR/File
PhilHealth employees call for health insurance expert as caretaker as execs face probe
(Philstar.com) - August 9, 2020 - 1:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte should put a health insurance expert as an interm caretaker for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., the state firm's rank-and-file union said Sunday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III should "take a back seat" on the investigation into alleged irregularities at PhilHealth, it also said.

The statement comes after the Senate and a newly-formed  "Task Force Philhealth" hold separate inquiries into the state insurance firm.

In a statement shared by labor center Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, the PhilHealth Workers for Hope, Integrity, Transparency and Empowerment (PhilHealth-WHITE) said it welcomed the justice department's investigation into alleged multibillion-peso fraud.

"With the leave of absence of two of our most senior officers, and the resignation of one, we nonetheless call for President Duterte to put in charge a caretaker who is an expert in the field of health insurance with proven integrity and incorruptibility — someone who is not himself or herself under investigation. Someone devoid of vested interest...by doing so, all doubts about whitewashing and cover-up would be dispelled, and we would therefore be ensured of a fair and honest investigation that will weed out the guilty and not simply hang scapegoats," the union's statement read. 

"PhilHealth-WHITE cannot be subservient to executives whose integrity is in question. The Chairperson of the PhilHealth Board, Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque is no exception and should take a back seat being the subject of several investigations," it added. 

PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales, who has defended an allegedly overpriced IT system for the state fiem , and PhilHealth Executive vice president and COO Arnel De Jesus have notified the Senate that they will not be attending the chamber's second hearing because of medical issues.

Malacañang on Wednesday said that President Duterte would not immediately fire the Morales until he has evidence of corruption. He has, however, ordered the Department of Justoice to form a task force to investigate the allegations.

Philhealth-WHITE also said the allegations and accusations "bombarding" the company for the past few days "have taken a toll on the mental and emotional health of the ordinary rank-and-file employees."

"We are angry, confused, demoralized, polarized and divided by all the issues and accusations hurled to and fro and the almost daily developments in the news," it said.

"The reactions of our countrymen, whether fair or not, whether informed or not, indicate that they care enough about the welfare of social health insurance. No one wants their contributions to be in vain. No one among the tens of millions who have availed of their benefits want to see us shut our doors. In they end, they too want to see justice served."

The PhilHealth workers said they welcome the creation of the DOJ-led task force as well as audits and lifestyle checks thaat they hope "will flush out the corrupt from among us and vindicate the honest and hardworking officers and employees."

Robredo calls for suspension of execs 

In her weekly radio show on Sunday morning, Vice President Leni Robredo also called for the suspension of the agency's executives, saying this would allow investigators to conduct a more thorough probe into the issues being held against it. 

"It would be better to have a suspension to allow investigators to do look into the issue more thoroughly...I hope authorities do that to show that we are serious about fighting corruption. Because the officials who hold the documents are still there," she said in Filipino. 

"Don't we have anti-corruption bodies? Weren't they supposed to snuff these things out? Especially so that the situation would not have worsened to this point?" — Franco Luna 

BUKLURAN NG MANGGAWANG PILIPINO HEALTH SECRETARY FRANCISCO DUQUE PHILHEALTH RICARDO MORALES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim dies
21 hours ago
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim died Saturday at the age of 90, according to reports.
Headlines
fbfb
Fred Lim, senator, mayor, tough cop, 90
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim passed away yesterday. He was 90.
Headlines
fbfb
Few senators speak on SWS finding that many believe publishing critical reports is dangerous
3 hours ago
"If we do not protect our right to speak freely, then these choices, as well as all our other rights and freedoms, may be...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin orders check on Chinese survey ship near Recto Bank
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
According to MarineTraffic, the Chinese research ship departed Guangzhou, China on July 22 and arrived in the area of Recto...
Headlines
fbfb
Parents prefer modular learning
By Janvic Mateo | 9 days ago
More parents prefer education through printed or digital modules instead of online-based and other distance learning modalities,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
3,000 cops with medical backgrounds to help hospitals
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has mobilized around 3,000 police officers with medical background for deployment in Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
DOH readies guidelines on test tools
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The Department of Health will come out with omnibus guidelines on the use of COVID-19 testing methods that are currently available...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
‘Duterte continues to respect press freedom’
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
The Duterte administration continues to respect the freedom of speech and freedom of the press, according to a Palace official,...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
House earmarks P300 million aid for private school teachers
By Edu Punay | 15 hours ago
The House of Representatives has earmarked P300 million in financial assistance to private school teachers and personnel affected...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Remains of 4 Pinoys killed in Beirut flown back next week
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The remains of four Filipinos who died in the powerful explosion in Beirut, Lebanon last week would be brought home on Aug....
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with