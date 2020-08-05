PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated photo from the Commission on Human Rights Facebook page shows Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit.
CHR FB Page
CHR: Restoring death penalty will likely hurt efforts to save OFWs on death row
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 2:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — There is no compelling reason to reinstate death penalty in the Philippines, the Commission on Human Rights said Wednesday as it stressed that doing so may affect the confidence of the international community in the country and the situation of Filipino workers on death row abroad. 

At a House hearing, CHR Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit reiterated bringing back capital punishment will breach the country’s obligations under international human rights instruments such as the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which permanently prohibits the imposition of death penalty, and which the Philippines ratified in 2007.

“We have committed ourselves not to execute anyone in our jurisdiction,” Gomez-Dumpit said.

“The reinstatement will amount to violation of many international agreements we have signed and which will not only affect our economy but also our dealing with international community. There will also be difficulty in cooperation on dealing with transnational crimes,” she added.

The Philippines has backed out of treaties before. In 2019, it left the International Criminal Court after the government withdrew ratification of the treaty creating it. The government said at the time that the Statute of Rome had never been in force because it was not published in a newspaper like a law would be. That had previously not been a requirement for treaties and is still not part of the treaty-making process.

The Philippines is also withdrawing from the Visiting Forces Agreement, although this has been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'DFA ability to negotiate will be undermined'

The CHR official also said the reimposition of death penalty will likely hurt the country’s effort to save migrant workers who are meted death sentence.

“If the death penalty is reinstated, the ability of the Department of Foreign Affairs to negotiate on behalf of OFWs will be undermined. Moreover, our country will be considered hypocritical if we reimpose death penalty but at the same time seek the lives of OFWs who are in death row abroad,” Gomez-Dumpit said.

She added that death penalty “can only bring counterproductive effects in our efforts to curb and punish crimes.”

The House justice committee is tackling at least 12 bills seeking the restoration of death penalty. This came less than two weeks after President Rodrigo Duterte renewed his call to reinstate death penalty by lethal injection for drug crimes.

The prospect of OFWs being executed, and actually being executed, has not deterred the push to bring back death penalty in the Philippines in the past.

READ: Duterte unfazed by Pawa execution, wants death penalty revived

Karapatan: Death penalty may also affect rights defenders, activists

Rights group Karapatan reiterated that death penalty will “institutionalize the carnage of the poor” made in the name of the internationally-condemned war on drugs and will not curb nor eliminate crimes.

“Karapatan avers that the death penalty disproportionately impacts on the poor sectors in Philippine society who were in death row due to various economic and social drivers such as economic status, educational attainment, and even longstanding issues on access to justice, including access to a competent legal counsel and to a fair trial,” Karapatan said in a position paper submitted to the House justice panel.

The organization also said that reinstatement of capital punishment will likewise “significantly impact” human rights defenders, activists and political dissenters “when the exercise of political beliefs and political actions that seek to institute meaningful and comprehensive reforms and change is criminalized.”

It noted that almost all political prisoners are charged with trumped-up criminal offenses such as murder, kidnapping, destructive arson and even drug-related charges.

“With this measure, there is danger that political prisoners will be dealt with capital punishment, when they should be released on just and humanitarian grounds,” Karapatan said.

DEATH PENALTY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte bans Philippines from joining naval exercises in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"President Rodrigo Duterte has a standing order to us, to me, that we should not involve ourselves in naval exercises in the...
Headlines
fbfb
We can’t afford extended MECQ – Palace
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
The economy cannot afford an extension beyond Aug.18 of the current modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
‘PhilHealth mafia pocketed P15 billion ’
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. have allegedly pocketed some P15 billion in funds through anomalous transactions,...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors push for RT-PCR stoppage
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
Rapid antibody and realtime-polymerase chain reaction tests should not be used as screening tools for workers before they...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator, broadcaster Eddie Ilarde, 85
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Former senator Eddie Ilarde, who became famous for his stint as a host of a noontime show in the ’80s, died yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
New Zealand's two new COVID-19 cases are travelers from Philippines — health ministry
20 minutes ago
The country’s Ministry of Health said the two patients are in isolation facilities and arrived in New Zealand from the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
BuCor: Convicted ex-congressman Ecleo to be sent to Bilibid
1 hour ago
Convict Ruben Ecleo Jr., a former Dinagat Islands congressman, will be transferred to the New Bilbid Prison on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Cases up abroad too': Roque plays down high daily COVID-19 case increases
2 hours ago
“We are keeping deaths at the minimum. We’re way within the threshold of 5-percent mortality rate considered as...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines loses opportunity to improve capabilities in opting out of South China Sea drills — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Lawyer Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, said...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Teachers' group to DepEd: Revise 'failed' blended learning plan or postpone class resumption
2 hours ago
“To DepEd and the rest of the Duterte administration: Your time is up to prove that we can safely open classes on August...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with