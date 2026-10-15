Lacson to Sara Duterte spox: Correct misleading claim on VP impeach trial costs

Sen. Panfilo Lacson speaks during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on July 22, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson urged the spokesperson of Vice President Sara Duterte to correct his earlier claim that the Senate impeachment court wasted P500 million on the impeachment trial after the prosecution dropped three charges.

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 14, Lacson rejected the claim of Duterte's spokesperson Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. that the Senate impeachment court “wasted” about P25 million a day during the 20 trial days when it tackled the first two Articles of Impeachment.

On October 13, the Senate impeachment court approved the prosecution’s manifestation to withdraw Articles I, III and IV, referring to the alleged misuse of confidential funds, bribery and grave threats, leaving only the alleged unexplained wealth charge.

Duterte’s counsel criticized the prosecution’s move and called it “unfair,” saying it could possibly lead to a mistrial.

Panelo, meanwhile, questioned the “lack of outrage,” particularly among the Senate majority, in a statement.

“Twenty trial days were spent on Articles I (misused of confidential funds) and IV (grave threats) - articles the prosecution has now withdrawn. That is approximately P25 million in Senate operating cost per day, or P500 million of taxpayers’ money, consumed on charges that will never be voted on,” Panelo said.

Lacson disputed Panelo’s claims, saying Panelo could have made an “honest mistake” in his remarks, as the figure “clearly refers to the legislative functions of the Senate” and not to the impeachment trial.

“I urge the VP’s spokesman to rectify an obviously misleading figure of P500 million, as I assume it was an honest mistake on his part,” Lacson said.

Palace: No wasted ‘resources’

Malacañang also pushed back on Panelo's claim, saying no public funds or resources were ‘wasted’ on the impeachment trial.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said at a press briefing on Thursday, October 15, that government officials and witnesses participated during trial days when the dropped charges were discussed.

Castro also pointed out that the defense team did not object to the prosecution’s withdrawal of charges, adding that both parties were able to participate in examining the witness.

“So lahat po ng concerned na parties ay nag-participate. So walang maaaring masabing nasayang kung meron namang naipakitang mga facts, data na maaaring makapagpaliwanag sa taong-bayan,” Castro said.

(So all concerned parties participated. So there are no resources wasted if there are facts and data that could be used to help the public better understand [the trial].)