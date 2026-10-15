^

Headlines

Lacson to Sara Duterte spox: Correct misleading claim on VP impeach trial costs

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
October 15, 2026 | 6:07pm
Lacson to Sara Duterte spox: Correct misleading claim on VP impeach trial costs
Sen. Panfilo Lacson speaks during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on July 22, 2026.
Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson urged the spokesperson of Vice President Sara Duterte to correct his earlier claim that the Senate impeachment court wasted P500 million on the impeachment trial after the prosecution dropped three charges.

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 14, Lacson rejected the claim of Duterte's spokesperson Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. that the Senate impeachment court “wasted” about P25 million a day during the 20 trial days when it tackled the first two Articles of Impeachment.

On October 13, the Senate impeachment court approved the prosecution’s manifestation to withdraw Articles I, III and IV, referring to the alleged misuse of confidential funds, bribery and grave threats, leaving only the alleged unexplained wealth charge.

Duterte’s counsel criticized the prosecution’s move and called it “unfair,” saying it could possibly lead to a mistrial.

Panelo, meanwhile, questioned the “lack of outrage,” particularly among the Senate majority, in a statement.

“Twenty trial days were spent on Articles I (misused of confidential funds) and IV (grave threats) - articles the prosecution has now withdrawn. That is approximately P25 million in Senate operating cost per day, or P500 million of taxpayers’ money, consumed on charges that will never be voted on,” Panelo said.

Lacson disputed Panelo’s claims, saying Panelo could have made an “honest mistake” in his remarks, as the figure “clearly refers to the legislative functions of the Senate” and not to the impeachment trial.

“I urge the VP’s spokesman to rectify an obviously misleading figure of P500 million, as I assume it was an honest mistake on his part,” Lacson said.

Palace: No wasted ‘resources’

Malacañang also pushed back on Panelo's claim, saying no public funds or resources were ‘wasted’ on the impeachment trial.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said at a press briefing on Thursday, October 15, that government officials and witnesses participated during trial days when the dropped charges were discussed.

Castro also pointed out that the defense team did not object to the prosecution’s withdrawal of charges, adding that both parties were able to participate in examining the witness.

“So lahat po ng concerned na parties ay nag-participate. So walang maaaring masabing nasayang kung meron namang naipakitang mga facts, data na maaaring makapagpaliwanag sa taong-bayan,” Castro said.

(So all concerned parties participated. So there are no resources wasted if there are facts and data that could be used to help the public better understand [the trial].)

PING LACSON

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ombudsman grants over 1,600 SALN requests in a year

Ombudsman grants over 1,600 SALN requests in a year

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
In a statement on Wednesday, October 14, the Office of the Ombudsman said that it has granted 1655 SALN requests.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;House realigned P206 billion in 2027 national budget&rsquo;

‘House realigned P206 billion in 2027 national budget’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
Senate finance committee chairman JV Ejercito has raised concerns over the House of Representatives’ realignments in...
Headlines
fbtw
VP to House prosecutors: Where&rsquo;s the evidence?

VP to House prosecutors: Where’s the evidence?

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte believes that the House prosecutors had to withdraw three of the four cases in the ongoing...
Headlines
fbtw

Most Pinoys want Sara in impeach trial – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
A majority of Filipinos want Vice President Sara Duterte to testify in the impeachment trial against her, according to a new survey conducted by Pulse Asia.
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara told: Stop playing victim

VP Sara told: Stop playing victim

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
As her legal team prepares to take its turn in presenting her side in the impeachment trial, Vice President Sara Duterte should...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Peso breaches 63-level vs dollar, hits record low

Peso breaches 63-level vs dollar, hits record low

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 10 hours ago
The Philippine peso breached the P63:$1 level for the first time on Thursday, hitting a fresh record low against the US dollar...
Headlines
fbtw
Government rolls out water filters amid &lsquo;super&rsquo; El Ni&ntilde;o

Government rolls out water filters amid ‘super’ El Niño

By Helen Flores | 21 hours ago
The government will start distributing free portable water filtration kits to communities next week to ensure adequate supply...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI tags 10 persons of interest in Laos drug haul

NBI tags 10 persons of interest in Laos drug haul

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
 The National Bureau of Investigation has identified 10 persons and entities of interest in the seizure of 512 kilograms...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags Sandiganbayan justices&rsquo; foreign trips

COA flags Sandiganbayan justices’ foreign trips

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan was called out for failing to justify with proper documentation its expenses related to overseas trips of...
Headlines
fbtw
Hunger rises to 22.6% in Q3 &ndash; SWS

Hunger rises to 22.6% in Q3 – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
More Filipinos experienced involuntary hunger in the third quarter of the year, according to a Social Weather Stations s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with