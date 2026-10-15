^

Headlines

Politician from Mindanao financed flight for drug shipment from Laos — PDEA

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
October 15, 2026 | 2:52pm
Politician from Mindanao financed flight for drug shipment from Laos â€” PDEA
This screenshot from Google Maps shows the Mindanao region, October 15, 2026.
Google Maps / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said on Thursday, October 15, that a politician from Mindanao has allegedly funded the flight that was meant to deliver the drug shipment from Laos. 

The agency has not revealed the identity of the politician, but said that it provided the P3.5 billion payment for the chartered private jet that was supposed to carry 521 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine or shabu to the country, according to a report by The STAR. 

Lao authorities intercepted the supposed drug shipment at Luang Prabang International Airport in Laos after the pilot of the private jet reportedly refused to load the luggage of alias “Fajad,” a confirmed Filipino national, who was allegedly carrying the suspected drugs.

PDEA also identified another Filipino named alias “Boyet” who allegedly arranged the flight. 

Fajad was reportedly arrested and detained in Laos, while authorities say Boyet has left the country since October 10.

The agency has earlier said that they have already identified the mastermind behind the attempted drug smuggling, but refused to release more details to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.

According to the agency, both Boyet and Fajad have alleged links to the major drug syndicate Sam Gor responsible for distributing illegal drugs across Asia-Pacific. 

The syndicate has an alleged wide influence in Mindanao because it uses the region as an entry point to the Philippines, PDEA added. 

DRUG SMUGGLING

PDEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;House realigned P206 billion in 2027 national budget&rsquo;

‘House realigned P206 billion in 2027 national budget’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Senate finance committee chairman JV Ejercito has raised concerns over the House of Representatives’ realignments in...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara told: Stop playing victim

VP Sara told: Stop playing victim

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
As her legal team prepares to take its turn in presenting her side in the impeachment trial, Vice President Sara Duterte should...
Headlines
fbtw
VP to House prosecutors: Where&rsquo;s the evidence?

VP to House prosecutors: Where’s the evidence?

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte believes that the House prosecutors had to withdraw three of the four cases in the ongoing...
Headlines
fbtw

Legarda extends leave anew

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Sen. Loren Legarda has asked for another extension of her medical leave abroad, Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. confirmed yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw

Most Pinoys want Sara in impeach trial – Pulse Asia

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
A majority of Filipinos want Vice President Sara Duterte to testify in the impeachment trial against her, according to a new survey conducted by Pulse Asia.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
VP Sara Duterte keeps majority trust ratings amid impeachment trial

VP Sara Duterte keeps majority trust ratings amid impeachment trial

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
So far, the surveys show that public trust in and approval of Duterte have defied expectations of a reputation-bruising trial,...
Headlines
fbtw
El Ni&ntilde;o damage to agriculture hits P6.8 billion

El Niño damage to agriculture hits P6.8 billion

By Renalyn Ramirez | 5 hours ago
Agricultural damage has reached P6.8 billion this year as several areas struggle with dry spells linked to the very strong...
Headlines
fbtw
Peso breaches 63-level vs dollar, hits record low

Peso breaches 63-level vs dollar, hits record low

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 5 hours ago
The Philippine peso breached the P63:$1 level for the first time on Thursday, hitting a fresh record low against the US dollar...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman grants over 1,600 SALN requests in a year

Ombudsman grants over 1,600 SALN requests in a year

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In a statement on Wednesday, October 14, the Office of the Ombudsman said that it has granted 1655 SALN requests.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with