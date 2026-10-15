Politician from Mindanao financed flight for drug shipment from Laos â€” PDEA

Politician from Mindanao financed flight for drug shipment from Laos — PDEA

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said on Thursday, October 15, that a politician from Mindanao has allegedly funded the flight that was meant to deliver the drug shipment from Laos.

The agency has not revealed the identity of the politician, but said that it provided the P3.5 billion payment for the chartered private jet that was supposed to carry 521 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine or shabu to the country, according to a report by The STAR.

Lao authorities intercepted the supposed drug shipment at Luang Prabang International Airport in Laos after the pilot of the private jet reportedly refused to load the luggage of alias “Fajad,” a confirmed Filipino national, who was allegedly carrying the suspected drugs.

PDEA also identified another Filipino named alias “Boyet” who allegedly arranged the flight.

Fajad was reportedly arrested and detained in Laos, while authorities say Boyet has left the country since October 10.

The agency has earlier said that they have already identified the mastermind behind the attempted drug smuggling, but refused to release more details to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.

According to the agency, both Boyet and Fajad have alleged links to the major drug syndicate Sam Gor responsible for distributing illegal drugs across Asia-Pacific.

The syndicate has an alleged wide influence in Mindanao because it uses the region as an entry point to the Philippines, PDEA added.