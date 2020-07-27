PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte again pitches re-imposition of death penalty on drug-related crimes
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 7:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte in his penultimate State of the Nation Address renewed the call to reinstate death penalty to drug-related crimes in the country—a proposal he had been lobbying even as when he was president-elect.

Duterte made the pitch in his fifth SONA where spectators were expecting that the government would bare recovery plan for the country amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

“I reiterate the swift passage of a law reviving the death penalty by lethal injection for crimes specified under the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002,” Duterte said.

Duterte made the same call in his fourth SONA, and on Monday, he again renewed his call, but his pitch drew lackluster response from lawmakers at first. The president then prodded them and said the lawmakers may “not be interested” in this, they then applauded.

Duterte and death penalty

Duterte, in his past speeches, repeatedly stated that he wants death by hanging for criminals.

Before assuming the presidency, Duterte said in a speech in June 2016 that he wants to re-impose the death penalty so he can hang drug offenders. He said drug influence can reduce human to “bestial state” to commit killing or rape.

Last year, the president again urged lawmakers to reinstate death penalty not only for heinous crimes related to drugs but also for plunder.

With many of Duterte’s allies winning seats at both chambers of the Congress, a breakthrough for the passage of the reinstatement of the capital punishment as seen in 2019.

But Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said then that debates on this proposed measure at the upper chamber would be a “hard battle” as many of his colleagues oppose this.

CHR: Death penalty is ineffective

The Commission on Human Rights shortly after the SONA said that while they agree that crimes must be punished, this should not result in “violations of human rights, especially the right to life.”

In the same SONA, Duterte said his administration believes that freedom from illegal drugs, terrorism, corruption and criminality is itself a human right violation." He added: "Rest assured, we will not dodge obligation to fight for human rights."

The commission’s spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia again extended its invitation to the government to have a discussion on ineffectiveness of death penalty in curbing crimes.

“CHR wishes to stress that any moves to reinstate capital punishment in the country conflicts with the tenets of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which the Philippines ratified in 2007,” De Guia added.

READ: Philippines to be 'international lawbreaker' if death penalty revived — expert | Guevarra says death penalty may ‘somehow deter’ crimes

De Guia, who is also a lawyer, stressed what the country needs is a comprehensive approach in addressing the drug problem, one that is “anchored on restorative justice instead of merely imposing punishments without regard for human lives and human rights.”

Veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno also questioned Duterte’s statement noting that the application of the law in the country is not fair.

In a tweet, Diokno wrote: “Ang problema, hindi patas ang batas sa atin. Yung maliliit na tao, kulong agad, tapos basta big-time at may kapit, siguradong lusot. Anong ikabubuti ng death penalty sa ganitong sistema.”

(The problem, our laws are not fair. The small people are jailed immediately, but those who are big time and have connections, they can be excused. What can death penalty improve in this system?)

2020 SONA COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS DEATH PENALTY RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
By PhilstarLIVE | 12 hours ago
Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases breach 80,000 with 2,110 new patients
1 day ago
It has been 131 days since enhanced community quarantine was first implemented in March, and though the Philippines is under...
Headlines
fbfb
'Advance mag-isip': Cops arrest PISTON members headed to protest at UP Diliman
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, said four persons on board a jeepney with a red PISTON flag were apprehended...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases hit 82,040 as Duterte addresses pandemic-battered Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
As of posting, President Rodrigo Duterte takes the podium to address Filipinos anxious for their lives and uncertain about...
Headlines
fbfb
8-9 stranded individuals at Rizal Memorial stadium suspected to have COVID-19
8 hours ago
Eight to nine of the locally stranded individuals crammed at the Rizal Memorial Sports complex last weekend are suspected...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
WATCH: Duterte hits Drilon, 'oligarchs' in power and water sectors
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 11 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte calls Senate minority leader Franklin Drillon a hypocrite and claims that decendants of Spanish-period...
Headlines
fbfb
52 minutes ago
Duterte again pitches re-imposition of death penalty on drug-related crimes
By Kristine Joy Patag | 52 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte in his penultimate State of the Nation Address renewed the call to reinstate death penalty to drug-related...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte threatens telcos: Improve services by December or face expropriation
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday took a swipe anew at the country's telecommunications duopoly, this time threatening...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Can cops confiscate your protest placards? Guevarra says 'no'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Placards or banners that express one’s position on national issues cannot be subjected to confiscation, Justice Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
House to file bill creating Department of Arts and Culture
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"In the face of an evolving enemy and a fluid battleground, Congress needs to continue to Adapt, Innovate, and Manage if we...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
'Walang usap-usap': Protesters outside UP will be arrested, NCRPO chief says
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"We won't set them free just like that anymore, just to show them that we mean business," Metro Manila's top cop said in Filipino...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with