PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte gives LGUs three days to act on telco tower applications
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2020 - 8:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has given local government units (LGUs) three days to finish the processing of documents of telecommunication (telco) firms who wish to build towers to improve their services.

Duterte threatened to file cases against local officials who fail to comply with his order.

"I'm telling you now, municipal, city or I do not know if the provincial board is included, if you do not release (the permit), beginning today, I'm going to give you exactly three days to report to the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government), city, provincial," the president said during a televised address on Sunday.

"The clock is ticking, except on days we do not hold office. I'll count the 72 hours on weekdays," he added.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the president's remarks were related to his demand for telcos to improve the services of telcos by yearend. He noted that Globe Telecom president Ernest Cu recently informed Duterte about the problems they are encountering when applying for permits to build towers.

He said some papers are not processed because the approval has to be contained in a resolution by a local council.

"So our appeal to all local councils in the Philippines, if you are not under MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine, act on all applications of telecom companies and other companies within three days because we have an anti-red tape law," Roque said.

During his fifth state of the nation address, Duterte threatened to shut down telcos if they fail to improve their services by December.    

On Sunday, Duterte vowed to run after corrupt officials and asked barangay officials to stop acting like "God."

"I will ask… I will demand your resignation if it really calls for it. I will really demand. Now, if we come to a fore, well, let's see who gets what...I am already dispensable. I can be effectively suspended... You devils, I will really run after you. You don't want to stop," Duterte said.  

"To the barangay captains, stop acting like God in your barangays. You are just a human being. I'm sure that you know nothing or little at all about governance if you are there into corruption," he added.

Duterte said he would also ask Danny Yang, a former fiscal from Nueva Ecija, to assist the government in filing charges against corrupt officials.

"You just coordinate — Danny is the name, (Interior) Secretary (Eduardo) Año, about the corruption charges that we file. I suggest that to save time, unless of course the secretary in his discretion would rather hear them administratively. You know you are a lawyer and the fastest way to do it is actually administrative proceedings," he said. 

2020 SONA RODRIGO DUTERTE TELCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Refresher: Guidelines for MECQ reimposed on Metro Manila, nearby provinces
13 hours ago
(Updated) Here are the guidelines for an modified enhanced community quarantine, or MECQ, which is the second strictest form...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors sorry if Duterte took their suggestions as 'call for a revolt'
7 hours ago
"If you closely review the virtual conference on August 1, there was never a call for a revolt nor was there any threat of...
Headlines
fbfb
MECQ over Metro Manila, nearby areas seen to prevent at least 50,000 COVID-19 cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
“Now that we’re back to MECQ, we will save more than 50,000 new cases,” UP Professor Ranjit Rye said at...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte puts Metro Manila, nearby provinces under MECQ
22 hours ago
Under guidelines released by the government in May, areas under  Modifiied ECQ will have limited movements within...
Headlines
fbfb
'Medical quarantine, not ECQ': Health professionals call for change in 'militaristic' lockdowns
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Doctors and healthcare workers must reclaim quarantine for what it should be: a public health measure aimed at saving lives...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
'We're calling for help, not a revolution,' health workers tell Duterte
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Nurses and physicians issued this response after President Rodrigo Duterte scolded medical societies who called for stricter...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Lacson again questions Duterte's decision to keep Duque as health secretary
3 hours ago
"It is not only me who disagrees with the president for not firing Secretary Duque. There were 14 senators who had earlier...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte: No money for food, aid if Enhanced Community Quarantine declared
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
The group's request was only granted partially as Metro Manila and the four provinces were only placed under MECQ, not the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Cops to tighten security under looming new 'lockdown'
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
 "We've seen this film before, and we didn't like the ending. The government does not learn from its blunders that mobilizing...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DOJ to summon cops facing murder raps over Jolo shooting
4 hours ago
The Department of Justice is set to send summonses to the Jolo cops facing murder complaints over the fatal shooting...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with