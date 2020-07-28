PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Protesters gather at University Avenue at the University of the Philippines, Diliman campus in Quezon City as they picket in time for President Rodrigo Dutertes 5th State of the Nation last July 27, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Anti-terrorism law faces 20th legal challenge, this time from Cebu students
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2020 - 4:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — A group of students and youth leaders from Cebu on Tuesday assailed the constitutionality of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 before the Supreme Court, the 20th legal challenge the contentious law is facing.

Assisted by the Free Legal Assistance Group-Cebu, nine student leaders from colleges and universities in Cebu filed a Petition for Certiorari and Prohibition against Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Like earlier filed petitions, the youth leaders asked the high court to issue a preliminary or temporary restraining order against the implementation of the law, which took effect last week. They also urged the court to strike down the entire RA 11479 as unconstitutional.

As alternative decision, they said the SC may declare the Sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 46 as unconstitutional for violating several rights enshrined in the present Charter.

The youth leaders represent the Center of Youth Participation and Development Initiatives, Cebu Normal University, University of the Philippines Cebu, University of San Carlos and University of Cebu Law Student Society.

They named Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and members of the Anti-Terrorism Council as respondents.

“The ATA is akin to a sword of Damocles constantly hanging over the heads of this country’s freedom-loving citizens and for the generations to come, unless the same is expunged from the annals of our statue books,” their petition read.

While they acknowledged that protection of national security and public welfare is needed, these must not be done at the expense of the Filipino people’s liberties.

“The law, in itself, carries an evil that threatens to destroy the democratic fabric that binds our institutions and society together,” they added.

“Petitioners...humbly implore this Honorable Court to be on the ‘right side of history’—to uphold the fidelity of our Constitution and to safeguard the rights and welfare of the Filipino people by striking down RA 11479 as unconstitutional,” they also said.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed RA 11479 on July 3 amid still-growing dissent and opposition. The anti-terrorism law became in full force last week and is facing at least 20 constitutional challenges before the high court, coming from legal luminaries, lawmakers, academe, groups from different segments of society, journalists and youth leaders.

Anti-terrorism law faces 20th legal challenge, this time from Cebu students
