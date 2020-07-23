Groups of Filipino youth join legal fight vs anti-terrorism law

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino youth on Thursday joined the legal fight against the much-feared anti-terrorism law in the highest court of the land.
A total of 16 groups representing the Filipino youth, including university student councils and student groups, on Thursday filed the 14th petition of certiorari against Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 before the Supreme Court.
The petitioners asked the SC to strike down as unconstitutional several parts of the anti-terrorism law that they called as the “latest attempt to use the law as a means to further suppress potential dissents and gag the Filipino people into submission.”
Like the petition filed by retired SC Justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales, and University of the Philippines law professors, they also asked that the SC set the petition for oral arguments,
“As the government chooses to instead prioritize new ways to curtail free speech and due process, Youth Petitioners are duty-bound to fight for the protection of their rights, and they are constrained to resort to the Honorable Court to seek redress, hoping—perhaps to idealistically—that their rightful qualms would be heard,” their petition read.
Lawyers Dino De Leon, who previously asked the SC to compel releasing of the president’s health bulletin and Norma Singson-De Leon serve as the lead counsel of the petitioners.
Youth most 'at-risk' in new law
As with previously filed petition, this latest legal challenge assailed the “vagueness” of Sections 4 and 9 of the law, which define acts that fall under terrorism and inciting to terrorism, respectively.
“As it is written under the Anti-Terror Law, any form of speech may possibly be punished in connection to Terrorism. In the first place, nowhere in the Anti-Terror Law does it provide any example or metric by which any person may reasonably calibrate the tendency of speech or speech-related conduct to create a serious risk,” their plea read.
The petitioners said that the vague language of Section 4 of the law leaves its interpretation to the hands of State.
“The fact that Anti-Terror Law leaves citizens, especially the youth, at risk of unknowingly violating the law in the exercise of their constitutional freedoms, especially when they are usually involved in speaking out against the abuses of the State, renders the same unconstitutional,” they added.
The petitioners raised that as the youth, their advocacy for change that is protected by the Constitution may still run the risk of being interpreted as punishable by the anti-terrorism law in the opinion of law enforcers.
Due to its vagueness, the youth, like the rest of the citizenry, “are left in a position where it would be more preferable to stay silent and avoid the exercise of constitutionally-protected speech, primarily out of fear of being subject to the overly-broad discretion of the officers.”
They implored the SC that as the youth, they actively engage in public discourse and take part in activities involving dissent—a rightful exercise of the freedom of expression, “which are at risk of prosecution under the Anti-Terror Law.”
BAYAN, NUPL file physical copy of petition
The threat of COVID-19 forced the SC to close its gates for three days for disinfection, but this did not stop petitioners from firing legal challenges against the contentious law.
Labor and peasant groups led by BAYAN and represented by the National Union of Peoples Lawyers electronically filed the 11th petition on Sunday—the first plea since the law took effect, following the Palace’s theory that it became on the 19th.
As soon as the SC opened its gates on Thursday, NUPL lawyers filed a physical copy of their petition.
"People’s liberties — even their lives — would be at the mercy of a law enforcer’s own understanding of 'terrorism'...the exercise of these rights would be held hostage by imagined threats, the kind that the current administration routinely concocts in the face of criticism, dissent or opposition to its questionable policies and odious proclivities," NUPL earlier said on their petition.
Another petition was filed on Wednesday, this time from retired Judiciary luminaries, Carpio and Carpio-Morales. They are joined by professors of UP College of Law.
The Carpios’ petition has also been physically filed Thursday morning.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.
A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.
Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Movement Against Tyranny, Karapatan and other petitioners have filed — by email — a petition asking the Supreme Court to strike down Republic Act 11479, or the anti-terrrorism law, as unconstitutional.
Bayan and other activists from groups aligned with it have been tagged by government agencies and officials as "terrorists" even before the enactment of the law. Other activists and rights workers have also been harassed and killed.
"With the terror law already deemed effective, the petitioners are asking the High Court to stop the convening of the Anti-Terror Council and the exercise of its functions, to stop the drafting the of the IRR and the convening of the Joint Oversight Committee under Section 50 of the assailed law. The petitioners are asking the SC to strike down the entire law for being unconstitutional," they say in a press statement.
This is the latest in a string of petitions against the new law, which critics say can be abused and may be used to stifle dissent. Labor unionists who have filed petitions against the law say it can be used against organized labor.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the Anti-Terror Law will take effect on Saturday, or 15 days after its publication.
Guevarra apologizes for the earlier statement that the law will take effect on July 19.
"We’re just about to start drafting the IRR (implementing rules and regulations). We have to finish this in 90 days. The IRR will likewise have to be published when it is done," the Justice chief says.
Activists with the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines US chapter and the Malaya movement (Malaya: U.S. Movement Against Killings and Dictatorship in the Philippines) march in Washington DC to protest passage of the Anti-Terrrorism Law and call for its scrapping.
"We unite in solidarity with the Filipino people and vehemently condemn the passing of the law. We cannot overlook the influence of the United States in the push for the Anti-Terror Law, which in design mimics the increased state surveillance and state power modeled in the U.S. Patriot Act," says ICHRP-US spokesperson Drew Elizarde-Miller.
The protests are part of a global day of action against Duterte’s Anti-Terror law. More than 10 cities joined in the US-wide condemnation gatherings, ICHRP-US also says.
Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives file another petition against the anti-terrorism law before the Supreme Court.
The lawmakers ask the high court to review the controversial law and declare it unconstitutional "on its face."
"Its overbroad and vague definition of 'terrorism' punishes even free speech and expression, free press, and the right to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances," the lawmakers say in a statement.
Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) files a petition before the Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality of the anti-terrorism law.
Lagman asks the high court to issue a temporary restraining order or a writ of preliminary injunction restraining the government from enforcing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
The lawmaker also appeals to the SC to nullify the law as unconstitutional for "being replete with constitutional infirmities."
