Gabriela brings to SC 19th legal challenge vs anti-terrorism law

MANILA, Philippines — Progressive women’s group Gabriela on Friday brought to the Supreme Court the 19th legal challenge against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
Gabriela joined the growing number of petitioners asking the tribunal to restrain the government from implementing, and to strike down as null and void, the entirety of Republic Act 11479.
The group said that the new anti-terrorism law “would render all 36 years of Gabriela working for the rights and interests of marginalized women as an act of terrorism.”
They warned that this will not stop with just their group: “The terror will undoubtedly spread, the chilling effect magnified a hundred thousand times over, to every woman, every citizen, who does and shall still find the voice to assert her right and dignity as a woman, to speak truth to power because it will become a necessity for her survival.”
Gabriela labelled as terrorist or communist front
"If not declared void at the onset, the continued effectivity of RA 11479 will legalize the illegal and baseless acts of public respondents that caused and continue to cause injury to Petitioners,” they said.
Gabriela pointed out that the determination of the nature and context of acts that fall under terrorism is left to the discretion of law implementers. “With the foregoing dissection of the law’s definition, it becomes clear that terrorism, as defined under Section 4 of RA 11479, is a crime of attributed intent and purpose. It exists solely in the minds of the implementers of the law,” they said.
Due to the broad and vague definition of terrorism, “any form of support to organizations unfairly tagged as terrorists is now criminalized as providing material support to terrorists.”
They also argued that the vagueness of the definition of terrorism is beyond saving of an Implementing Rules and Regulations—currently being drafted by the justice department.
“Hence, one’s acts may constitute terrorism when the law’s implementers adjudge them to be so. One does not know what acts constitute disobedience of the law. One does not know when and why she or he had become a terrorist,” they said.
“Until it is too late,” Gabriela added.
This thus gives the Anti-Terrorism Council, where Cabinet members with history of red-tagging sit, “unbridled discretion” in enforcing the law.
Gabriela implored the court to take notice that it has long suffered from “harassment, red-tagging, vilification and case filing” but state agents, including those from the National Task Force-End Local Communism Armed Conflict.
“According to the NTF-ELCAC, Petitioner Gabriela is a terrorist or communist-terrorist group or a front thereof,” they said. These very people will sit as the Anti-Terrorism Council that can authorize law enforcers to detain a person up to 24 days without judicial charge.
“Petitioners are terrorized because the continued implementation of the law will only further endanger their life, liberty, security and property,” they also said.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.
A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.
Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas
SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) holds "Traffic Jam", a mobile gig in protest of the anti-terrorism law on Friday morning.
Performers will play at six stops across Quezon City and Marikina starting in UP Area 2 and ending in front of the ABS-CBN compound.
"Among the performers are punk band The Exsenadors, folk-rock outfit Pinkmen, electronic artists Comrade Jones and Escuri, and the hip-hop musicians of Ogg," SAKA says in an advisory.
"Also playing is the Barangay Pesante Combo, made up of activists from SAKA, Sining na Naglilingkod sa Bayan (Sinagbayan), Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA), and National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates - Youth (NNARA-Youth), led by musician Alyana Cabral."
The mobile gig follows a series of "protest busking sessions" by Shirebound and Busking and the BP Combo last week.
Photo: SAKA release
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Movement Against Tyranny, Karapatan and other petitioners have filed — by email — a petition asking the Supreme Court to strike down Republic Act 11479, or the anti-terrrorism law, as unconstitutional.
Bayan and other activists from groups aligned with it have been tagged by government agencies and officials as "terrorists" even before the enactment of the law. Other activists and rights workers have also been harassed and killed.
"With the terror law already deemed effective, the petitioners are asking the High Court to stop the convening of the Anti-Terror Council and the exercise of its functions, to stop the drafting the of the IRR and the convening of the Joint Oversight Committee under Section 50 of the assailed law. The petitioners are asking the SC to strike down the entire law for being unconstitutional," they say in a press statement.
This is the latest in a string of petitions against the new law, which critics say can be abused and may be used to stifle dissent. Labor unionists who have filed petitions against the law say it can be used against organized labor.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the Anti-Terror Law will take effect on Saturday, or 15 days after its publication.
Guevarra apologizes for the earlier statement that the law will take effect on July 19.
"We’re just about to start drafting the IRR (implementing rules and regulations). We have to finish this in 90 days. The IRR will likewise have to be published when it is done," the Justice chief says.
Activists with the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines US chapter and the Malaya movement (Malaya: U.S. Movement Against Killings and Dictatorship in the Philippines) march in Washington DC to protest passage of the Anti-Terrrorism Law and call for its scrapping.
"We unite in solidarity with the Filipino people and vehemently condemn the passing of the law. We cannot overlook the influence of the United States in the push for the Anti-Terror Law, which in design mimics the increased state surveillance and state power modeled in the U.S. Patriot Act," says ICHRP-US spokesperson Drew Elizarde-Miller.
The protests are part of a global day of action against Duterte’s Anti-Terror law. More than 10 cities joined in the US-wide condemnation gatherings, ICHRP-US also says.
Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives file another petition against the anti-terrorism law before the Supreme Court.
The lawmakers ask the high court to review the controversial law and declare it unconstitutional "on its face."
"Its overbroad and vague definition of 'terrorism' punishes even free speech and expression, free press, and the right to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances," the lawmakers say in a statement.
