Duterte OKs limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved limited face-to-face learning in areas deemed low risk in COVID-19 transmission, despite his earlier pronouncement that no physical classes will be done without a vaccine against the coronavirus.
In the latest Inter-Agency Task Force for Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases meeting aired Tuesday morning, Education Secretary Leonor Briones proposed conducting restricted face-to-face learning in areas deemed low-risk. “For basic education, we are saying maybe we can allow limited face to face learning but to be strictly regulated in the light of present conditions,” Briones said.
The education secretary also said listed requirements for holding physical classes such as location of the school as low-risk area; classrooms must be big and school buildings must be in good state; compliance with minimum health standards; and local government must be ready to support the schools financially.
Briones stressed that it is important to continue the learning process, while securing the safety of students. “This will really be limited, sir. Those who are asking are Siquijor, Dinagat Islands, Siargao... They have almost zero level [of transmission],” he added.
Duterte replied in a mix of English and Filipino: “I’m with you on this. Let’s try to make our times productive even how constricted the times are. I’m okay [with this].”
Briones said that limited face-to-face classes "closes inequality gaps" among learners. She added they will start assessing schools for the holding of physical classes between August to January 2021.
In late May, Duterte said he would not allow children to physically attend classes until a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.
He said in a public address aired May 25: "I will not allow the opening of classes na mag dikit-dikit ang mga bata. Bahala na hindi makatapos, for this generation wala ng matapos na doctor of engineer.”
He then approved DepEd’s proposal for “blended learning,” that will utilize radio, television, online and modular learning.
Classes are set to open on August 24.
Briones: Children not as affected as adults
Briones said local government units and international schools have been requesting to the education department if they may be allowed to hold limited face-to-face classes.
“If there is face-to-face it will not be for the entire five days of school week, it could be one day or two days and the sessions could be limited to the most important things that a child should learn,” she said.
Briones also said that children as not as badly affected by the coronavirus as adults. “Of the total confirmed cases, 67,456, only 2,832, most of them mild or 4.20% are children,” Briones said, adding that there have been 16 deaths of children due to COVID-19 as of July 19.
The DepEd chief however acknowledged that “downturn” of economy has affected families and enrolment turnout.
She said that they recorded 77% of total enrolment, compared to last year. In public schools, they recorded 90%, but in private schools, only 27% compared to last year’s numbers have enrolled.
Briones said they call it a “phenomenon” of migrating to public schools. “This is because Mr. President the private schools have been affected by the downturn of economy parents lose their jobs, cannot fund the studies of their students,” she said.
As of July 20, coronavirus infections in the country reached 68,898. Fatality count is 1,835 while recovery stands at 23,072. — Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
Education Secretary Leonor Briones proposes to have limited face-to-face session per week for schools in areas with low cases of COVID-19.
In a delayed broadcast of President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting with the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, Briones says allowing limited face-to-face classes will help close gaps in education.
"We can allow face-to-face learning but to be strictly regulated in light of present conditions," Briones says, noting that stringent health standards will be imposed.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology says it has allocated P7.7 billion for the implementation of the Free Wi-Fi for All in Public Places and State Universities and Colleges Program.
DICT chief Gregorio Honasan II says the budget will be used to reach 23,100 lives sites by the end of 2021.
“We are aiming to provide every public school and SUC with free Internet connectivity and access to aid our students and teachers adapt to the new normal in the education sector. This is part of our commitment to DepEd, CHED and TESDA to ensure the education sector’s access to broadcast, connectivity and digital security this upcoming school year while the country is still under state of public health emergency,” Honasan says.
A group of teachers slam the Department of Education’s readiness to open schools on August 24 as "unfounded" since the agency "failed to present significant strides."
“DepEd is hell-bent on convincing the public that they’re ready to open classes on August 24 without giving substantial evidence to prove their claims, aside from their decorated simulation activities which frankly only showed how unrealistic and inapplicable it is to the real situation of the majority of Filipino families reeling from the crises, and therefore ineffective in delivering quality education," Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio says.
"The showcased simulations were clearly aimed at supporting DepEd’s preparedness claims and not at earnestly assessing the feasibility of safely delivering quality education to all learners,” he adds.
The higher education system is not yet ready to resume classes, Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan says, pointing out that even the option of online classes poses a problem for students with no access to the internet.
"The clamor against online classes has failed to go away precisely because [Commission on Higher Education] and school administrators have failed to truly address it. Despite the number of times lack of access to internet or electronic devices has been pointed out, schools have forced schemes like partnering with telecommunications companies instead of simply suspending classes," it says.
"Despite the pandemic taking a heavy toll on students’ personal well-being, CHEd insists on making students pay more attention to academics than taking care of themselves and their families. Even a simple glance at any school’s situation would have revealed such, but de Vera clearly has no interest in taking a moment to assess it."
Philippine Business for Education said last week that suspending classes during the pandemic could lead to a lack of workers, which would hamper efforts to restart the economy.
A group of teachers says it is disappointed with the preparations reported by the Department of Education, less than 50 days into class opening.
The department's bid to "appear prepared by presenting the supposed partnerships it has forged with various government agencies and private corporations only shows how behind the agency is in fulfilling the requirements of its learning continuity plan and how still unclear the mechanics are of blended learning," the Alliance of Concerned Teachers adds.
