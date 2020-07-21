Duterte OKs limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved limited face-to-face learning in areas deemed low risk in COVID-19 transmission, despite his earlier pronouncement that no physical classes will be done without a vaccine against the coronavirus.

In the latest Inter-Agency Task Force for Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases meeting aired Tuesday morning, Education Secretary Leonor Briones proposed conducting restricted face-to-face learning in areas deemed low-risk. “For basic education, we are saying maybe we can allow limited face to face learning but to be strictly regulated in the light of present conditions,” Briones said.

The education secretary also said listed requirements for holding physical classes such as location of the school as low-risk area; classrooms must be big and school buildings must be in good state; compliance with minimum health standards; and local government must be ready to support the schools financially.

Briones stressed that it is important to continue the learning process, while securing the safety of students. “This will really be limited, sir. Those who are asking are Siquijor, Dinagat Islands, Siargao... They have almost zero level [of transmission],” he added.

Duterte replied in a mix of English and Filipino: “I’m with you on this. Let’s try to make our times productive even how constricted the times are. I’m okay [with this].”

Briones said that limited face-to-face classes "closes inequality gaps" among learners. She added they will start assessing schools for the holding of physical classes between August to January 2021.

In late May, Duterte said he would not allow children to physically attend classes until a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.

He said in a public address aired May 25: "I will not allow the opening of classes na mag dikit-dikit ang mga bata. Bahala na hindi makatapos, for this generation wala ng matapos na doctor of engineer.”

He then approved DepEd’s proposal for “blended learning,” that will utilize radio, television, online and modular learning.

Classes are set to open on August 24.

Briones: Children not as affected as adults

Briones said local government units and international schools have been requesting to the education department if they may be allowed to hold limited face-to-face classes.

“If there is face-to-face it will not be for the entire five days of school week, it could be one day or two days and the sessions could be limited to the most important things that a child should learn,” she said.

Briones also said that children as not as badly affected by the coronavirus as adults. “Of the total confirmed cases, 67,456, only 2,832, most of them mild or 4.20% are children,” Briones said, adding that there have been 16 deaths of children due to COVID-19 as of July 19.

The DepEd chief however acknowledged that “downturn” of economy has affected families and enrolment turnout.

She said that they recorded 77% of total enrolment, compared to last year. In public schools, they recorded 90%, but in private schools, only 27% compared to last year’s numbers have enrolled.

Briones said they call it a “phenomenon” of migrating to public schools. “This is because Mr. President the private schools have been affected by the downturn of economy parents lose their jobs, cannot fund the studies of their students,” she said.

As of July 20, coronavirus infections in the country reached 68,898. Fatality count is 1,835 while recovery stands at 23,072. — Kristine Joy Patag