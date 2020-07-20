Duterte signs law that allows school opening later than August amid state of emergency, calamity

MANILA, Philippines — Schools may now open later than August if the state of calamity or emergency has been declared over the country, or parts of it.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11480 on July 17 that amends RA 7797 or the “Act to Lengthen the School Calendar from 200 Days to Not More Than Two 220 Class Days.”

RA 7797 held that school year may start the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August.

A copy of the new law was made public only on Monday. It will take effect 15 days from publication in the Official Gazette or newspaper.

JUST IN: President Duterte has signed Republic Act No. 11480, which will allow the President to set a different date for the start of the school year. | via @alexisbromero pic.twitter.com/e6ULieM2h6 — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 20, 2020

With the new law, the president, upon the recommendation of the education chief, may determine when schools may open when the state of emergency or calamity is in place.

“The school year shall start on the first Monday of June but not late than the last day of August: Provided, That in the event of a declaration of a state of emergency or state of calamity, the President upon the recommendation of Secretary of Education, may set a different date for the start of the school year in the country or parts thereof,” RA 11480 read.

The deferred opening of school year applies to basic education schools, including foreign or international schools.

The education secretary will determine the end of the regular school year and may authorize holding of Saturday classes for elementary and secondary levels for public and private schools.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones, in a statement, thanked Duterte for signing the law, and lawmakers for its timely passage.

“The Department has been consulted and has conferred with the President and the legislations throughout the process and we will issue corresponding implementing rules and regulations soonest as required by the law,” she added.

School year 2020-2021 is set to open on August 24, through blended learning modes, such as use of the internet, TV and radio. Face-to-face learning is prohibited until a vaccine against COVID-19 has been found. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Alexis Romero