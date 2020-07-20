Duterte signs law that allows school opening later than August amid state of emergency, calamity

MANILA, Philippines — Schools may now open later than August if the state of calamity or emergency has been declared over the country, or parts of it.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11480 on July 17 that amends RA 7797 or the “Act to Lengthen the School Calendar from 200 Days to Not More Than Two 220 Class Days.”
RA 7797 held that school year may start the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August.
A copy of the new law was made public only on Monday. It will take effect 15 days from publication in the Official Gazette or newspaper.
JUST IN: President Duterte has signed Republic Act No. 11480, which will allow the President to set a different date for the start of the school year. | via @alexisbromero pic.twitter.com/e6ULieM2h6— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 20, 2020
With the new law, the president, upon the recommendation of the education chief, may determine when schools may open when the state of emergency or calamity is in place.
“The school year shall start on the first Monday of June but not late than the last day of August: Provided, That in the event of a declaration of a state of emergency or state of calamity, the President upon the recommendation of Secretary of Education, may set a different date for the start of the school year in the country or parts thereof,” RA 11480 read.
The deferred opening of school year applies to basic education schools, including foreign or international schools.
The education secretary will determine the end of the regular school year and may authorize holding of Saturday classes for elementary and secondary levels for public and private schools.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones, in a statement, thanked Duterte for signing the law, and lawmakers for its timely passage.
“The Department has been consulted and has conferred with the President and the legislations throughout the process and we will issue corresponding implementing rules and regulations soonest as required by the law,” she added.
School year 2020-2021 is set to open on August 24, through blended learning modes, such as use of the internet, TV and radio. Face-to-face learning is prohibited until a vaccine against COVID-19 has been found. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Alexis Romero
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
The Department of Information and Communications Technology says it has allocated P7.7 billion for the implementation of the Free Wi-Fi for All in Public Places and State Universities and Colleges Program.
DICT chief Gregorio Honasan II says the budget will be used to reach 23,100 lives sites by the end of 2021.
“We are aiming to provide every public school and SUC with free Internet connectivity and access to aid our students and teachers adapt to the new normal in the education sector. This is part of our commitment to DepEd, CHED and TESDA to ensure the education sector’s access to broadcast, connectivity and digital security this upcoming school year while the country is still under state of public health emergency,” Honasan says.
A group of teachers slam the Department of Education’s readiness to open schools on August 24 as "unfounded" since the agency "failed to present significant strides."
“DepEd is hell-bent on convincing the public that they’re ready to open classes on August 24 without giving substantial evidence to prove their claims, aside from their decorated simulation activities which frankly only showed how unrealistic and inapplicable it is to the real situation of the majority of Filipino families reeling from the crises, and therefore ineffective in delivering quality education," Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio says.
"The showcased simulations were clearly aimed at supporting DepEd’s preparedness claims and not at earnestly assessing the feasibility of safely delivering quality education to all learners,” he adds.
The higher education system is not yet ready to resume classes, Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan says, pointing out that even the option of online classes poses a problem for students with no access to the internet.
"The clamor against online classes has failed to go away precisely because [Commission on Higher Education] and school administrators have failed to truly address it. Despite the number of times lack of access to internet or electronic devices has been pointed out, schools have forced schemes like partnering with telecommunications companies instead of simply suspending classes," it says.
"Despite the pandemic taking a heavy toll on students’ personal well-being, CHEd insists on making students pay more attention to academics than taking care of themselves and their families. Even a simple glance at any school’s situation would have revealed such, but de Vera clearly has no interest in taking a moment to assess it."
Philippine Business for Education said last week that suspending classes during the pandemic could lead to a lack of workers, which would hamper efforts to restart the economy.
A group of teachers says it is disappointed with the preparations reported by the Department of Education, less than 50 days into class opening.
The department's bid to "appear prepared by presenting the supposed partnerships it has forged with various government agencies and private corporations only shows how behind the agency is in fulfilling the requirements of its learning continuity plan and how still unclear the mechanics are of blended learning," the Alliance of Concerned Teachers adds.
The Department of Education says it is working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to assist the education sector for the continued delivery of education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we examine the achievements and challenges of DepEd in the current pandemic, especially in schools located within community quarantine areas, DepEd continues to emphasize the unique synergy of our two departments closely working together in the delivery of education via the internet,” says Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones.
