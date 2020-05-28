COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Personnel from the Marikina City sanitation office disinfects a classroom at Sta. Elena High School following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city in March 2020.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos, file
No face-to-face classes as Duterte OKs DepEd's 'blended' learning proposal
Jonathan de Santos, Alexis Romero, Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2020 - 10:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night said he supports the Department of Education's push for "blended" or distance learning so classes can resume despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Education Secretary Leonor Briones assured the president and the public that face-to-face classes will not be held in August, when classes are scheduled to resume.

Briones said there may have been some confusion but assured the public that "opening of school does not mean face-to-face classes as we are used to."

She said learning materials can be accessed through printouts, or online. Those who do not have access to computers or the internet can also be reached via television or radio, although Briones said that a majority of respondents in an DepEd survey said they can go online.

"These are all consistent with your preference that we should not be physically sending our children until this is safe to do so," she said.

"We are one with you in this non-negotiable commitment. The first and foremost concern is the health and safety of our learners and teachers. The regions are different from each other. Some have interconnectivity. What we are doing is to translate our curriculum."

After listening to Briones' short statement, Duterte said he believes the DepEd's proposal is workable.

"We'll have to forego many things along the way, but education — I think if it is compromised it should be negligible, so that it should go on because the future of this country depends on how we educate our young people nowadays."

Government may tap private broadcast networks

Malacañang said earlier Thursday that the government may tap private broadcast networks — including ABS-CBN if its franchise is renewed — for its distance learning efforts.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the government would need several broadcast companies to reach as many students as possible.

"All private media companies may be tapped and if ABS-CBN can come back on the air, I’m sure as a way of showing the commitment to the Filipino people, that they will allow their broadcast to be used for educational purposes and it goes for all the broadcast companies in operation especially community (broadcasters)," Roque said at a press briefing.

"We have several grade levels and I’m sure we would need more than one, more than two, more than three companies at a time to partner with DepEd for distance learning," he added.

Broadcasting giant ABS-CBN, which had been accused by President Duterte of biased reporting, was forced to go off the air last May 5 because of a cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission.

The network's franchise expired last May 4 without the House of Representatives acting on bills for its renewal. Various sectors have decried the shutdown, saying it constituted an attack on press freedom and was meant to discourage other networks from reporting critically about the government.

Officials have denied that the shutdown was related to press freedom and have insisted that free expression is very much alive in the Philippines. Bills renewing ABS-CBN's franchise are still pending at the House.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 cases in Philippines soar to 15,588 with biggest daily rise
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
(Update 1, 5:06 p.m.) President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to decide tonight on whether restrictions on movement will...
Headlines
fbfb
Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes Region I
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:26 p.m.) Intensity IV (moderately strong) shaking was felt in the municipality of Labrador in neighboring province...
Headlines
fbfb
SC aspirants quizzed on ABS-CBN franchise, court reforms amid pandemic
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The Judicial and Bar Council asked aspirants for a seat at the Supreme Court to weigh in on one of the most controversial...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: 'Sex-for-pass' victims must file complaints vs cops allegedly involved
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
"If you are afraid, you may go to my office or you may go to the women's and children's desk. All police stations have that,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila ready for GCQ, says Roque
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday said that Metro Manila is ready to be placed under a less stringent general...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
UN calls for halt of hostilities after mortar shelling in Maguindanao
6 hours ago
In a statement Thursday, the UN in the Philippines called attacks that result in the death of innocent children “u...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
American sentenced to life imprisonment for child porn, trafficking
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
In 2017, agents of the National Bureau of Investigation arrested in Mabalacat, Pampanga where authorities also rescued two...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
DOH aiming to eliminate COVID-19 testing backlog by Thursday night
8 hours ago
A testing backlog that was at 12,000 two weeks ago has been reduced to 3,683 as of Wednesday, according to Health Undersecretary...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Government banks on 'discipline' as likely shift to GCQ nears
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
Speaking in an interview with CNN Philippines, he said: "We assume that people are more disciplined now and that they will...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
BI puts arrested Chinese nationals in Pampanga clandestine clinic on alert list
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
With their inclusion on BI’s alert list, if the two proceed to the airport, they will not be allowed to board but instead...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with