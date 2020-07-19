PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DILG Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño said that it would be right that the public know the status of their neighbors who could be positive or asymptomatic for COVID-19.
pna.gov.ph/Joey O. Razon
DILG exec pushes shame campaign vs stubborn COVID-19 patients
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - July 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines - An undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is advocating a “shame campaign” against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients who will refuse to undergo quarantine at government facilities amid the pandemic.

DILG Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño said that it would be right that the public know the status of their neighbors who could be positive or asymptomatic for COVID-19.

“Now, I believe it’s right that we have a shame campaign because COVID is no joke. Just imagine how many there are – let’s not let it increase. The government will do everything to stop this pandemic,” he said in Filipino over Radyo5.

However, the spokesman for the DILG thumbed down Diño’s pronouncement and said that this does not reflect the official policy of the government.

Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said that the government still wants to protect the rights of the patient even amid the pandemic.

“No, we will not do a shame campaign because we have to protect the rights of the patient as well. If he did say that, I think he’s only expressing his personal opinion,” he said in a text message.

Diño said during the radio interview that being COVID-19 positive should not be kept a secret so that the public would not have a chance to socialize with infected persons, supposedly in a bid to prevent further community transmission, the driving force behind the surge in recent cases.

Diño’s statement comes as the government’s newest program, Oplan Kalinga, has garnered criticism for its house-to-house tracking of COVID-19 patients.

Under the program, mild and asymptomatic COVID cases will be transferred to a government quarantine facility if their houses are not conducive to home quarantine.

Diño downplayed the criticism that likened the new program to Oplan Tokhang, or the house-to-house visits by policemen on supposed drug personalities that has proven fatal for many of its subjects.

He assured the public that barangay and city health workers will lead Oplan Kalinga, while state law enforcers would only be there to assist them during the transfer.

COVID-19 DILG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 65,000 with 2,357 new infections
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
(Updated 4:26 p.m.) More than 13.61 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 585,000 deaths, have been recorded...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines is already emerging from lockdowns, but Filipinos still don't know Duterte's approval ratings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Over two quarters have passed but the latest satisfaction ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte are yet to be released by popular...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups to wage noise barrage, motorcade vs anti-terror law, ABS-CBN franchise denial
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
The planned activities coincide with the taking effect of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 today.
Headlines
fbfb
Lagundi being tested vs COVID-19
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital clinical trials on lagundi as treatment for coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators to DOH: Use cheaper Filipino-made COVID-19 test kits instead of imported brands
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
The Filipino-made test kits funded by the DOST are cheaper compared to Chinese and Korean test kits which cost more than double,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Salary grade of entry-level nurses raised
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
Entry-level nurses working in public hospitals and health institutions will now enjoy higher pay after the Department of Budget...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Philippines Anti-Terror Law mandates HR protection’
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government has assured the US Congress of its commitment to protect human rights and civil liberties in the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine government surpasses 1 million COVID-19 test target
By Ding Cervantes | 1 hour ago
The government has surpassed its target of one million coronavirus disease 2019 tests, on its way to its target of 10 million...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PNP appeals to SONA protest groups: Just do it online
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday appealed to members of cause-oriented groups not to hold protest actions during President...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Motorcycle riders given one more week to place barriers
1 hour ago
Motorcycle owners have one more week to install physical barriers approved by the government to allow riding in tandem.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with