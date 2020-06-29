ACT calls for suspension of DepEd order on work schemes

MANILA, Philippines — A teachers’ group called on the government’s inter-agency task force on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response to suspend a Department of Education order on alternative work schemes as the country continues to grapple with the health crisis.

In a letter to Health Secretary Francisco Duque, co-chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers said DepEd Order 11 prompted many teachers and staff to physically report to schools “sans adequate health and safety protection.”

The order released on June 15 laid down alternative work arrangements that education officials can implement in their respective jurisdictions based on prevailing community quarantine qualification in their localities.

Public school teachers were initially directed to work-from-home until June 21 except those who were authorized by local DepEd officials to facilitate enrolment. Education workers have been following new work arrangements beginning June 22.

ACT said it has received complaints that teachers deemed vulnerable to COVID-19 were required to physically report to work. Some educators were even told to report to schools that have been or are currently being used as quarantine facilities and disinfect campuses.

“The reports show that issued orders failed to protect, if not actually enabled the exposure of, our teachers and staff to grave risks amid the pandemic,” ACT said.

“As such, we are calling for the immediate suspension of DO No. 11 and putting all teachers and staff under work-from-home arrangement until adequate preventive measures are installed in worksites and the agency has ensured that its officials can execute a uniform implementation of policies up to the school level,” it added.

The teachers’ group also called for a review and revision of DepEd’s guidelines on health standards in basic education offices and schools, which it said “sorely lacked” measures to prevent outbreak among education workers.

In a memorandum last week, DepEd Undersecretary Jesus Mateo said that onsite reporting is not mandatory and should be done in consultation with personnel. — Gaea Katreena Cabico