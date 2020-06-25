PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Streamers on enrollment are seen hanged on May 29, 2020 at the gate of Pres. Corazon Aquino Elementatry School in Batasan, Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DepEd asks private schools to defer tuition fee hike
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education urged private education institutions Thursday to defer increases in tuition and other fees for the coming school year in light of the economic effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The Department of Education appeals to private educational institutions in basic education to defer increases in tuition and other miscellaneous fees or charges for School Year 2020-2021 in view of the financial constraints that parents and learners are expected to face due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation,” the agency said in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already sickened nearly 32,295 in the Philippines, with 1,204 deaths. The lockdowns imposed to stem the spread of the virus caused the country’s economy to contract for the first time in 22 years and left 7.3 million people unemployed in April.

While it recognizes the need to ensure the sustainability of private schools, the DepEd said this “must be balanced with the accessibility of these services to learners,” particularly to those whose families are experiencing financial hardships as the pandemic continues to rage.

The new school year will formally open on August 24. But face-to-face classes will not be allowed until a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed.

The DepEd proposed various alternatives to traditional in-person interactions, including online classes, printed modules and instruction delivered through television and radio.

The agency also called for transparency in the structure of tuition fees and miscellaneous charges for the coming school year.

“We understand that there are new expenses that come with distance learning, but there are also diminished expenses in light of the major change in learning delivery modality,” it said.

The DepEd also said it will meet with major private school associations in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in a report to Congress last week, said 30 private schools were interested in the “study now, pay later” program of the Land Bank of the Philippines, which aimed to ensure the continued formal education of learners.

