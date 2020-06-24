Hontiveros to government: Hire Filipinos first for flagship projects

MANILA, Philippines — After Malacañang announced that it was looking into letting more foreign workers in for its flagship projects, Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday urged the government to prioritize hiring Filipinos instead.
"Hire Filipinos first... millions of Filipinos lost their livelihoods and are hungry right now. Hundreds of thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are returning to the country with no jobs. Let's put them first," she said in a mix of Filipino and English.
Hontiveros in her statement called on the government to survey the population for its skills and to match them with its projects.
"We need to match skills to available and future jobs. The government has to step in as one of our major employers through its flagship projects while we are in crisis," she said.
The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that an additional five million Filipinos were left jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic and government-initiated lockdowns in April.
In absolute terms, movement restrictions threw 7.3 million Filipinos out of their workplace during the survey period, up from 2.3 million a year ago, PSA data showed.
Hontiveros advocated for the skills of a great number of these unemployed workers. She emphasized in Filipino that "among the returning OFWs alone, many are health workers, engineers, architects and more."
The senator added that the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the economic cluster of the Cabinet should "quickly put together a masterplan that will generate new sources of employment and new investments that will be ready to replace those that have been lost."
She particularly highlighted investments in industries such as information and communication technology, agriculture, food manufacturing, the health sector, and urban-rural transport networks.
The government in March suspended the visa-free privileges of foreigners in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 30,000 people in the Philippines.
Currently, only accredited foreign government and international organization officials and their dependents; and foreign spouses and children of Filipino nationals are exempted from the restriction.
However, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday said the government will look into proposals to allow foreigners working on state flagship projects to come to the country.
He said an embassy requested for a report on visa holders performing work for flagship projects, permanent residents, retirees and special investors. Roque declined to identify which foreign government made the request.
"It is now being discussed. This was brought up by Secretary Meynard (Guevarra) of DOJ (Department of Justice) last Friday," he said said at a press briefing. — with reports from Prinz Magtulis
A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)
The National Bureau of Investigation's Death Investigation Division has filed murder and perjury complaints at the Department of Justice against Police M/Sgt. Daniel Florendo and four others over the killing of former soldier Winston Ragos.
Complaints of planting of evidence have also been filed against Florendo and Police S/Sgt. Hector Besas.
Ragos was killed, allegedly in self-defense, in Quezon City on April 21 after a confrontation over quarantine protocols. Florendo shot him, saying the former soldier was reaching for a gun.
A video of the incident showed Ragos had already turned his back to Florendo when he was shot a second time.
The Department of Foreign Affairs announces that the Philippine Embassy in Yangon repatriated 91 stranded and distressed Filipinos to Manila on Monday through a special chartered Air Asia flight.
"Some of the repatriates were stranded in Yangon due to flight cancellations. Others lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19- related restrictions thus leaving them economically vulnerable to continue living in Myanmar," says the DFA in a statement.
Government Service Insurance System announces that the pension fund is again extending the deadline for the Annual Pensioners’ Information Revalidation (APIR) to 30 June 2020.
“Old-age and survivorship pensioners born in March, April and May need not go to GSIS branches to renew their active status for the time being. We advise them to postpone visiting our branches. They can do their APIR at a later date through our GWAPS kiosks located in large government offices, provincial capitols, city and municipal offices, selected SM and Robinsons malls and GSIS offices. Anyway, they have until 30 June 2020 to do their APIR,” says GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.
Government should help small public transportation operators adjust to quarantine guidelines, saying workers need to be able get to their workplaces as the government eases restrictions to restart the economy, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto says.
"[T]he new normal in the pandemic world calls for public transport with reduced capacity and higher operating expense, and yet financially viable to operate. The adjustments will cost money—small by Ramon Ang standards, but a fortune for a jeepney driver or an independent taxi operator who hasn't seen a fare for more than two months," he says.
Aside from the installation of dividers to reduce passengers' exposure, operators will also have to spend to regularly disinfect their vehicles.
"Government should assist their transition to the new normal. Their crucial role entitles them a place in front of the line for the stimulus fund. After all, what they get from the government will not be for their personal consumption, but to retool the vehicles for the riding public's safety," Recto says.
Alleged government inaction on Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas' birthday gathering despite quarantine guidelines last week is in stark contrast with how citizens accused of violating the quarantine are treated, rights group Karapatan says.
Although criminal and administrative proceedings have been initiated against the chief of the National Capital Region Police Office, he has remained at his post.
"Why was he not arrested immediately and jailed along with other officials and personnel of the national police?" Karapatan said in a statement in Filipino.
"How come when it's a regular citizen who breaks quarantine regulations, they are quicker than lightning in imposing a penalty that sometimes strays into inhumane treatment and violations of human rights?"
Karapatan points out that, in some cases, citizens have been made to stay in dog cages, do squats, made to dance, or stay in the heat of the sun as punishment. Some have also been beaten up, arrested, or killed, the group also says.
