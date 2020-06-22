PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Medical staff from the National Children's Hospital take part in a vigil to honour their fallen colleagues and call on the government to provide ample protection to frontline staff and the immediate release of their bonuses, in Quezon City on April 28, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Palace doubts anybody wants Duque's post as DOH chief
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2020 - 6:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday expressed doubt on the claim that someone is eyeing the post of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who has been criticized for his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the health secretary has the most difficult job during a pandemic.

"I do not know of anyone who is aspiring to become Secretary of Health now," Roque said at a press briefing.  

"This is the most difficult job during the time of COVID. It seems that no matter how ambitious you are, it's hard to aspire to such a difficult job," he added.

Various sectors have called for the resignation of Duque, accusing him of failure of leadership and inefficiency in implementing the government's measures against the pandemic.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires has also ordered a probe on the alleged anomalies in the health department's response to the virus including the delayed procurement of protective equipment and delayed release of compensation for medical frontliners.

Malacañang has expressed confidence that Duque would be able to answer all the allegations against him.

On Sunday, Sen. Richard Gordon claimed that "many" are interested in the position of Duque but did not elaborate.

The health department has expressed readiness to cooperate with the Ombudsman's investigation and has maintained that it has been transparent in its response to COVID-19. -

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FRANCISCO DUQUE HARRY ROQUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI begins probe into rape threat vs Frankie Pangilinan
8 hours ago
Victor Lorenzo, NBI cybercrime division chief, said the bureau’s officer-in-charge Eric Distor has given the directive...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
13 hours ago
Headlines
DOH to look into the death of British national rejected by Cebu hospital — Locsin
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Monday said the health department will look into the death of a British national...
Headlines
fbfb
Motorcycle back-riding eyed only for private use — DOTr
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
The resumption of motorcycle taxi services such as Angkas is not yet on the horizon, as only motorcycle back-riding for private...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara: Pa is hard to love
By Edith Regalado | 20 hours ago
For presidential daughter and Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, President Duterte is “hard to love” when it comes to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
Palace: Government to study letting more foreign workers in for flagship projects
By Alexis Romero | 28 minutes ago
"It is now being discussed. This was brought up by Secretary Meynard (Guevarra) of DOJ (Department of Justice) last Friday,"...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Agencies to submit input on anti-terror bill this week — Roque
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"I don't know if the president has read the whole bill, we are still waiting for input [from his other advisers]," Roque said...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Magnitude 5.0 quake jolts Ilocos Sur
1 hour ago
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was recorded around Ilocos Sur on Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Hontiveros: Stop blaming coronavirus surge on 'pasaway' Filipinos
2 hours ago
"Realtalk: this isn't because Filipinos are 'stubborn.' Given the proper safeguards and correct measures, Filipinos will cooperate...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Greenpeace: Reusable systems, ban on single-use plastics needed amid quarantine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Greenpeace Philippines said there has been a notable increase in the usage of single-use plastic as the restrictions on movement...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with