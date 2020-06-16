Study on melatonin as supplementary treatment for COVID-19 to run for 4 months

MANILA, Philippines — The clinical trials on the use of sleep-aid supplement melatonin as a potential supplementary treatment for coronavirus disease patients with pneumonia will run for four months in a Manila hospital, President Rodrigo Duterte said in his latest report to Congress.

This, after the Department of Science and Technology allocated P9.8 million to conduct trials on melatonin—known for its anti-inflammation, anti-oxidation and immune-enhancing effects—as an adjuvant treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Duterte also said in his report that there are 260 patient-participants participating in the World Health Organization solidarity trials—a large, international study that aims to test the safety and effectiveness of four drugs against COVID-19.

The study will be conducted in Manila Doctors Hospital for four months involving 350 patients. According to the report, initial studies have shown that melatonin “improved outcomes” of COVID-19 patients admitted in the said hospital.

In a statement Monday, the DOST-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development said the study is the first randomized controlled trial which will explore the effectiveness and safety of using high doses of melatonin as a supplement therapy on top of standard treatment of COVID-19 patients with pneumonia.

The project seeks to determine whether administering high doses of melatonin will lessen the need for intubation or ventilation support of patients with COVID-19 and improve the survival rate against the severe respiratory disease.

“Results of the project are expected to contribute to national and international guidelines on life-saving drugs and therapy that can impact mortality in COVID-19 pneumonia patients,” the president’s report read.

The DOST is also conducting a study on virgin coconut oil as a meal supplement to COVID-19 patients.

As of Monday, 26,420 people in the Philippines have been infected with COVID-19. Of the number, 6,252 have recovered, while 1,098 have died.