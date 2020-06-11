PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The DFA on Thursday confirmed a second suicide committed by an OFW amid the novel conronavirus pandemic.
Department of Foreign Affairs Facebook page
DFA confirms second suicide among OFWs awaiting repatriation
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr on Thursday announced that a female cruise ship worker awaiting repatriation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic died by suicide.

Locsin said the woman died “where [she] had to stay because flights back to the Philippines [had] been suspended again.” 

He further questioned the severe crowding in quarantine facilities for overseas filipino workers (OFWs). 

The foreign affairs secretary Thursday said Mariah Joscon was a crew member on the Harmony of Seas. He added that the ship’s crew were “detained” while they waited for “repeatedly rescinded repatriation” to the country. 

The Bahamas-flagged Harmony of Seas cruise ship was last located in the Carribean Sea.

This is the second suicide by an OFW awaiting repatriation amid the pandemic. The first instance, on May 23, was a Filipina household service worker in Lebanon who was under the care of the Philippine embassy in Beirut.

“As details on the incident are currently being investigated, the embassy has ensured the safety of the rest of the female wards in the shelter and will provide them counseling, as needed,” the department said at the time. 

DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez said that an investigation is ongoing and the department will abide by the next-of-kin’s wishes on details that may be shared.

He added that the victim was under the embassy’s responsibility for less than 24 hours so “underlying causes were being considered.” 

As of Wednesday, the DFA announced that 382 Filipinos abroad have died of COVID-19. They added that 5,430 FIlipinos abroad tested positive for the virus, with 2,702 undergoing treatment while another 2,346 are recovered or have been discharged from hospitals. 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OFW REPATRIATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-DICT official Rio questions efficacy of state-backed COVID-19 contact tracing app
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 19 hours ago
Former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Eliseo Rio on Wednesday warned the government...
Headlines
fbfb
India ready to supply Philippines with affordable COVID-19 drugs
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
India has expressed readiness to supply the Philippines with affordable medicines and pharmaceutical products used for coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says it's difficult for Philippines to replicate New Zealand's zero COVID-19 case
By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
It may be difficult for the Philippines to replicate New Zealand's achievement of zero active coronavirus cases because of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte awaits IATF report on GCQ
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Should the general community quarantine be retained or lifted in Metro Manila, Cebu City and several provinces?
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
3 days ago
Headlines
Latest
19 minutes ago
Guevarra says protests banned due to COVID-19 risk; rights lawyers argue otherwise
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 minutes ago
On the eve of a planned protest against the looming new anti-terrorism law, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra asserted that...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Dura 'Likes': PNP social media rules and what police actually post
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“There is an enhanced protocol on social media which should be observed by the members of PNP. They can be charged administratively...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Elderly inmates' plea for temporary release may be resolved next week, Peralta says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The political prisoners’ plea for temporary release on humanitarian ground, amid the pandemic, may likely be resolved...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Maintain VFA for 5 more years — lawyer
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
Lawyer Antonio La Viña, former dean of the Ateneo School of Government, on Thursday said that the country should maintain...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Carpio warns China will soon install air, naval base on Scarborough Shoal
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
"When China recently hinted that it will impose an ADIZ over the South China Sea... that means one thing — China will...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with