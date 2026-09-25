Mary Jane Velosoâ€™s counsel expects faster release after Marcosâ€™ â€˜uniqueâ€™ absolute pardon

Mary Jane Veloso’s counsel expects faster release after Marcos’ ‘unique’ absolute pardon

Mary Jane Veloso (lower C)embraces her two children as she meets her family members after arriving at the Correctional Institution for Women in manila on December 18, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Mary Jane Veloso’s legal counsel is expecting the process for her release to be faster than usual, stressing that the pardon granted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is an “absolute prerogative” that is beyond review.

Veloso’s counsel and National Union of People’s Lawyer (NUPL) Chairperson Edre Olalia said on Friday, September 25, that they are yet to navigate the specific protocols for her release because of the "unique" circumstances of her case.

“I hope and we expect that it’s going to be anytime. But of course, the devil’s in the details. Because this is a unique case, it has no precedent as far as we know,” Olalia said in an interview with ANC.

The lawyer explained that unlike their other clients who were released due to dismissal of cases or acquittal, Veloso’s case is the first time that the president itself had ordered the release.

In this case, he added, the nature of the pardon granted cannot be challenged and no longer needs review from other government branches and agencies, since the order came from Marcos himself.

“The term itself means what it is; it’s absolute. So there is no legal impediment,” Olalia added. “For us, we envisioned it’s going to be faster than what we have handled before.”

Reuniting with Mary Jane

Marcos revealed earlier Friday that he had signed the absolute pardon for Veloso, effectively ensuring the end of her 16-year imprisonment.

Veloso’s family celebrated Marcos’ announcement and thanked the president, describing it as a realization of their hope and answer to their long-standing prayers.

“Talagang masayang-masaya po. Iyan po talaga ang hinihintay namin, ‘yung mapirmahan na ng ating pangulo ang paglaya ng aking anak,” Cesar Veloso, Mary Jane’s father, said in a separate interview with ANC.

(We are truly happy. That is what we are waiting for, for the president to grant my daughter’s freedom.)

According to Cesar, their family, along with Mary Jane’s two children, is hoping to personally welcome her in her release.

“Pasasayahin daw po nila ang kanilang Mama pagka-dumating. Kaya ‘yung hindi po nila nagawa noon, gagawin po nila ngayon,” Cesar said.

(They said they will make their mother happy when she arrives. The things they were unable to do before, they will do now.)

Fruit of the struggle

Lawmakers also celebrated the granting of the pardon and Veloso’s anticipated release.

Sen. Francisco “Kiko” Pangilinan said in a statement that the pardon gave Veloso and her family a chance to start a new life.

“Matapos ang mahabang pagkakahiwalay, unti-unti nang mabibigyan ng pagkakataon si Mary Jane at ang kanyang pamilya na mabawi ang panahong nawala sa kanila — at muling simulan ang buhay na matagal nilang ipinagdasal,” Pangilinan said.

Solons from the House of Representatives, meanwhile, said the pardon is a hard-won victory and a fruit of the long struggle of migrant workers and human rights defenders.

“This is very welcome news, especially for Mary Jane Veloso and her family. Long-overdue freedom and justice,” Mamamayang Liberal (ML) Party-list Rep. Leila De Lima said in a statement.

Veloso was sentenced to death by firing squad in Indonesia in 2010 as authorities found 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her suitcase. She was then given a last-minute reprieve and was repatriated to the Philippines in 2014.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago stressed that Veloso’s victory does not end the fight of migrant workers against illegal recruiters and human traffickers.

“Ito po ay isang laban na hindi pa nagtatapos. Kasi sa tingin natin dapat wala nang muli na tulad ni Mary Jane Veloso na biktima ng human trafficking, na biktima ng pagsasamantala, ang magsa-suffer sa matagal na panahon ng inhustisya,” Elago said.