Foreign cruise ships with Filipino crew started arriving at the Manila Bay last week.
Contributed photo
After weeks of waiting, Filipino crew of cruise ships finally start government-supervised quarantine
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 27, 2020 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — After weeks on isolation and waiting for word from Philippine government on sea, Filipino crew aboard foreign cruise ships finally start their 14-day quarantine period.

Commodore Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson, in an interview with radio dzMM on Monday morning said in Filipino that “eight foreign cruise ships are waiting for clearance for the disembarkation of their Filipino crew.”

These cruise ships, from Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, laid their anchors at the Manila Bay, with some arriving early last week.

Aboard these cruise ships are some 2,000 Filipino crew members, Balilo said.

“They are not immediately told to disembark because they need clearance from the [Bureau of Quarantine],” he added.

The PCG spokesperson said they received orders from PCG Admiral Joel Garcia to “take care of our countrymen who are coming home.”

“But we are not being complacent because we need to examine them. Our doctors and PCG medical officers are ready to make sure no one is sick,” he added in Filipino.

Supervised quarantine is needed

At least one of these cruise ships spent weeks floating on Philippine waters and in isolation, waiting for permission to dock so their Filipino crew can come home.

Linda* previously told Philstar.com they have not had anyone join their voyage since March and have been practicing social distancing on board their luxury cruise ship.

She shared that they are worried and anxious of their families. Linda said she has not been able to send money to her children in Pampanga for nearly two months because they were not allowed to go ashore even when they were in Australia. That meant no trips to remittance centers.

But these long weeks on sea travel do not count.

Balilo explained: “Based on the regulation being implemented by the [Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases], supervised quarantine is needed. We should be the ones implementing the quarantine.”

“PCG is implementing supervised quarantine,” he added.

The PCG spokesperson also said there are more cruise ships scheduled to arrive, but shipping companies are still coordinating with the Philippine government, Balio added.

He also asked Filipino OFWs who are already in quarantine to strictly follow isolation guidelines. Members of the Philippine National Police and PCG are stationed at the quarantine facilities to observe whether guidelines are followed.

“If you are caught leaving or going out, your quarantine period will be back to zero,” he added.

 

*The Filipina crew member requested anonymity, citing company policy.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 27, 2020 - 10:06am

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the bill that grants him special powers to address the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines. Bookmark this page for updates. 

April 27, 2020 - 10:06am

Acknowledging the need for an extended enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in areas with high cases of COVID-19, Vice President Leni Robredo says the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to do so was a "tough balancing act."

"Mahirap, pero kailangan. Mabuti the president made the difficult decision," Robredo says in an interview with CNN Philippines' "The Source" Monday morning.

The vice president, however, points out that the ECQ is not a cure to the deadly virus but gives the country time to prepare.

April 26, 2020 - 6:55pm

Sen. Nancy Binay cautions the labor department over its move to have an OFW in Taiwan deported over social media posts critical of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Paalala lang po sa mga labor attaches na kayo ang kanlungan at sandigan ng ating mga OFW," she says on her Twitter account.

(Just a reminder to our labor attaches that you are the shelter and support of our OFWs)

 She adds: "Wag maging Bagong Makapili sa harap ng mga bagong bayani."

(Don't be collaborators against our 'modern heroes')

RELATED: DOLE hit for policing Taiwan OFW's Facebook posts

April 24, 2020 - 8:46am
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging and Infectious Diseases recommended that some areas in medium risk be under a general community quarantine subject to further review.

These are:

  • Abra
  • Ilocos Norte
  • La Union
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Marinduque
  • Camarines Sur
  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Samar
  • Western Samar
  • Zamboanga Del Sur
  • Lanao Del Norte
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental
  • North Cotabato
  • South Cotabato
  • Maguindanao

A general community quarantine is a less stringent form of the lockdown currently imposed on Metro Manila. Details are available in our live blog.

April 23, 2020 - 5:43pm

The Government Service Insurance System announces they will give additional life insurance coverage to a total of 27,682 frontline workers of the government nationwide who are putting their lives at risk in the battle against COVID-19.

“The GSIS Board of Trustees, headed by our Chairman, former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin, recently approved the establishment of the Bayanihan Fund for Frontliners (BFF), which entitles the survivors of government frontliners who died of COVID-19 to receive an additional Php500,000 in insurance benefits,” Rolando Ledesma Macasaet, GSIS president and general manager says. 

“This is on top of the one-million-peso death benefit to be provided by the government under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Law and the regular life insurance benefit from GSIS,” he adds.

April 22, 2020 - 9:22am

Navy ships BRP Mariano Alvarez and BRP Davao del Sur are leaving Oman to head home but will pick up personal protective equipment from Port Cochin, India first, the Philippine Navy says.

"The vessels will make brief stop at Port Cochin, India to pick-up personal protective equipment donated by a foreign private company in coordination with the Office of the Civil Defense, the government’s agency that is mandated to consolidate all donations to the national government and the Department of Health in this COVID 19 pandemic," the Navy says.

The ships had initially sailed from Manila to help in the possible repatriation of distressed OFWs from the Middle East.

"During the mission, the 400-man contingent led by Marine Colonel Noel Beleran made its historic milestone for the Navy, these include the historic sail on Indian Ocean by PN ships that validates its status as a Navy that is now capable to sustain operations across open oceans; and the port visits to Sri Lanka and Oman that paved the way to reinforcing diplomatic ties with these countries," it also says.

