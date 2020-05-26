COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows the interior of the Mega Swabbing Center in Philippine Sports Stadium in Sta. Maria Bulacan pictured last May 20, 2020. The mega swabbing booth prioritizes arriving OFWs and later on Northern Part of Luzon.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
WHO sounds alarm over 'slow' contact tracing efforts in the Philippines
(Philstar.com) - May 26, 2020 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — A representative of the World Health Organization warned the national government that its sluggish contact tracing efforts were hampering the country's progress against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Speaking at an online forum hosted by the Philippine College of Physicians, Dr. Socorro Escalante, WHO acting representative, said: “I would say we are slow." 

"We need to push harder and we really need to work harder,” she added, urging the government to double down on its efforts with the looming end of modified enhanced community quarantine at the end of May. 

The WHO representative said that contact tracing should begin once a suspect case visits a hospital instead of upon confirmation of lab results. 

“By that time, we have already spread the infection to many people and that’s really very, very late,” said Escalante. 

The Philippine National Police last said it was tasked with heading contact tracing efforts on the LGU level. 

RELATED: No more warning before arrest under 'tighter' ECQ as PNP leads contact tracing

Healthcare group Coalition for People's Right to Health earlier told Philstar.com that this "may reflect the lack of manpower by the DOH to conduct contact tracing and quarantine."

“Delay in contact tracing needs to be addressed because otherwise, we are not going to catch up with the transmission the virus,” Escalante said.

“Bottomline is we have the capacity and the system but we need to make that system function well. A half-functional system is not going to help us beat COVID-19,” she added. 

Despite clear and pronounced lapses in both mass testing and contact tracing, the chief implementer of the government’s response to the pandemic went as far as saying the country was winning its fight against the new pathogen.

Researchers from the University of the Philippines have warned that prematurely re-opening the economy—especially without mass testing, a task the Palace said it would instead leave to the private sector—would lead to as many as 24,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,700 deaths by June.  

On Monday, the Metro Manila council revealed that all but three of the region's mayors were in favor of graduating the National Capital Region to general community quarantine. 

The Philippines has so far reported 14,319 cases, with 873 deaths as of the health department's latest tally on Monday afternoon. — Franco Luna

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Life After Lockdown: Limited operations for land transport as more Filipinos hit the road
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Commuters can expect long queues while waiting for their turn to board buses and trains with social distancing measures enforced...
Headlines
fbfb
International flights at NAIA start tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 days ago
For a month starting tomorrow, all inbound charter and commercial international flights to Manila will be able to land at...
Headlines
fbfb
Guidelines drawn up for barbers, salons, dine-in
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez are set to recommend...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
6 hours ago
Headlines
Private hospitals ask Duterte to fire Duque
17 hours ago
The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. said its 744 member-hospitals feel it's time for the health chief...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
35 minutes ago
Calida won't attend House panel hearing on ABS-CBN franchise bills
By Kristine Joy Patag | 35 minutes ago
Solicitor General Jose Calida again declined to attend the House of Representatives’ inquiry into bills for the renewal...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOST reactivates pharmaceutical unit to focus on collaborations for COVID-19 cure
1 hour ago
In his latest report to Congress, President Rodrigo Duterte said the DOST has started to revive the pharmaceutical unit under...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte asks NBI to look into couple who offered overpriced COVID-19 equipment to government
2 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque pointed out that the couple may be held liable under the special law on Anti-Profiteering...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
More than 500 inmates in BJMP facilities test positive for COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said that 517 detainees that tested positive for COVID-19 are receiving treatment in isolation facilities...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte defends DOH amid 'overpriced' PPEs, medical equipment issue
3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said he will take full responsibility on the issue.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with