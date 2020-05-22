COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
People queue up to buy bicycles at a shop in Manila on May 20, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Coronavirus infections in Philippines rise to 13,597
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus disease has sickened 13,597 people in the Philippines as concerns grow on the potential surge in infections following the easing of quarantine measures.

The Department of Health on Friday afternoon reported 163 new COVID-19 cases. Majority of the new infections were logged in Metro Manila with 91 cases.

Some 34% of the new cases were registered in Central Visayas, while 10% were reported elsewhere in the country.

The number of people who have recovered from the respiratory disease reached 3,092 with the addition of 92 more patients who have survived COVID-19.

But 11 more people died from the illness. This pushed the nation’s death toll to 857.

Latest data from the DOH showed that 247,239 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III clarified Thursday that the country is still dealing with the “first major wave of sustained community transmission.” Duque made the pronouncement a day after saying the country is now experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 virus.

Some 332,924 people have died out of more than 5.1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 22, 2020 - 4:09pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

May 22, 2020 - 4:09pm

The Department of Health reports 163 new COVID-19 infections, which brings the total number of cases to 13,597.

There are 92 new recoveries and 11 new fatalities.

May 22, 2020 - 2:16pm

Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima asks for government transparency and accountability after its procurement of reportedly overpriced personal protective equipment and other medical equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the country’s coffers are quickly drying up, while the health sector is struggling to hold the line, here is the DOH surrounded with corruption allegations yet again. Bakit natin kailangan bumili ng napakamahal na mga PPE from China samantalang marami nang naiulat na mga produkto ng China na depektibo at mapanganib?” De Lima says in her dispatch.

“Kailangang magpaliwanag ng ating DOH ukol sa mga ulat na ito. Our people have suffered and placed our survival in the hands of our government. If we are to ‘heal as one, we need our government to be transparent and accountable,” she adds.

May 22, 2020 - 7:26am

The novel coronavirus death toll in Brazil surpasses 20,000 on Thursday, after a record number of fatalities in a 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says.

The country is the epicenter of the outbreak in Latin America, and its highest one-day toll of 1,188 pushed overall deaths to 20,047.

Brazil has now recorded 310,087 confirmed cases, with experts saying under-testing means the real figures are probably much higher. — AFP

May 22, 2020 - 7:26am

The IMF and Ukrainian officials reach a staff level agreement on a new 18 month, $5 billion stand-by arrangement to help Kiev cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington-based financial institution says Thursday.

The agreement is subject to approval by the International Monetary Fund's management and executive board, which will look at the deal "in the coming weeks," the IMF statement says.

The Fund's governing body generally follows the recommendations of the technical teams. — AFP

May 21, 2020 - 7:49pm

At least 84 people died as the fiercest cyclone to hit parts of Bangladesh and eastern India this century sent trees flying and flattened houses, with millions crammed into shelters despite the risk of coronavirus.

Millions more were left without power after Cyclone Amphan, packing winds of around 150 kph, carried away electricity pylons, walls and roofs, officials said as they began to assess the damage. — AFP

