Coronavirus infections in Philippines rise to 13,597

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus disease has sickened 13,597 people in the Philippines as concerns grow on the potential surge in infections following the easing of quarantine measures.

The Department of Health on Friday afternoon reported 163 new COVID-19 cases. Majority of the new infections were logged in Metro Manila with 91 cases.

Some 34% of the new cases were registered in Central Visayas, while 10% were reported elsewhere in the country.

The number of people who have recovered from the respiratory disease reached 3,092 with the addition of 92 more patients who have survived COVID-19.

But 11 more people died from the illness. This pushed the nation’s death toll to 857.

Latest data from the DOH showed that 247,239 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III clarified Thursday that the country is still dealing with the “first major wave of sustained community transmission.” Duque made the pronouncement a day after saying the country is now experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 virus.

Some 332,924 people have died out of more than 5.1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.